MARIETTA — Wheeler held on to defeat Pope 44-40 Thursday night in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
With the win, the Wildcats (21-4) will move on to face Kell in the Region 6AAAAAA final tomorrow night at Pope High School, while Pope (20-8) will play in the consolation game tomorrow against Osborne.
“It will be the third time we play those guys,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “This time of the year it really doesn’t matter who it is, you have to bring your A-game and you have to come to compete.”
Pope was up 29-28 to start the fourth quarter, but a quick 5-0 run by Wheeler, with a 3 from Jalani Reynolds and a layup from DJ Mitchell gave it a four-point lead. The Greyhounds, with baskets from Cam Bleshoy, who finished with 11 points, and Jack Dempsey, who led the team with 13, tied the game at 33-all.
With another 3 from Reynolds and a basket from Juvon Gamory, the Wildcats regained the lead 38-33, which they would not give up again.
A 3 from Trey Kaiser pulled Pope within two, but Wheeler maintained its lead, with a pair of free throws from Isaiah Collier, who finished with 12 points, to go up 40-36 with just over two minutes left to play.
With baskets from Bleshoy and Dempsey, the Greyhounds tried to continue to chip away at the lead, but Collier knocked in four free throws in the final minute of the game to seal the victory.
Collier and Gamory finished the night as the leading scorers for the Wildcats with 12 points each.
“I mean, it’s the playoffs, this is what it looks like,” Thompson said. “(Pope’s) a very good team. They wanted it more than we wanted it. We just put our guards down, we haven’t played in about seven days, but kudos to them.”
The first quarter started slow. Wheeler, with a basket from Gamory, was the first to get on the board. Bleshoy quickly returned the favor and tied the game at 2-all. At the end of the first quarter of play, Pope was up 6-4.
Wheeler managed to outscore Pope 13-9 in the second quarter, with five points from Arrinten Page, to go into the half up 17-15.
Pope opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run, including five points from Kaiser. Wheeler, with four points from Collier, answered with a 9-1 run of its own to go up 28-26. Ryan Luttrell hit a 3 as time expired to give the Greyhounds the lead going into the fourth quarter.
