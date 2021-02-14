MARIETTA -- Wheeler held off Kell's second-half rally to claim the Region 6AAAAAA title with a 68-65 win Friday.
The win solidifies the Wildcats’ (21-4, 15-1) No. 1 seed going into next week’s region tournament.
It was the second game between the teams that went down to the final possession. Last month, Wheeler downed Kell 74-73 in overtime.
“We did really well defensively this game,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “We were focused and determined tonight to get on our runs and to execute the plays. But Kell has fight. They are a great team who competes and showed us a good game.”
With 4 minutes to play, Scoot Henderson’s short-bank-shot spurred an 8-1 run to pull Kell within 63-62. The junior led the Longhorns with 27 points and 11 rebounds.
“Henderson is our leader and go-to guy,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “When he is having a good day, the team has a good day. He’s also unselfish on the court and really wants the team to succeed as a whole.”
With 2:02 left, Dylan Cambridge tied it up at 64-64 with a layup. Two free throws from Wheeler's Ja'Heim Hudson and one from Henderson made it a one-point game at 66-65 with 20 seconds on the clock. With 6 seconds left, Washington scored the last of his team-leading 13 points to give the Wildcats their final margin of victory.
The Wildcats built a nine-point lead, 55-46, heading to the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns’ Najhae Colon cut the deficit to seven points at 55-48 with a layup. After Washington answered with a dunk, Kell (15-6, 10-2) pulled within 57-53 with a jumper by Henderson and a 3-pointer from Colon. Colon finished with 13 points, including nine in the second half.
The Wildcats used a quick 5-0 run with foul shots and a layup by Isaish Collier and a foul shot from Hudson, who had 12 points, to push the lead back to 62-53.
Wheeler’s Juvon Gamory scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half. Kell’s Jaylen Harris finished with 13.
