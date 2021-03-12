MACON -- There were no overtimes and no late-game heroics.
For the first time this season, Wheeler had a little breathing room coming down the stretch against Kell, and the Wildcats turned it into a 71-61 victory Friday in the Class AAAAAA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum.
It marks back-to-back state championships for Wheeler (27-5) and the eighth in program history, but to listen to coach Larry Thompson, he said he will remember this one -- a state title won during a global pandemic with more protocols than anyone could count -- for a long time to come.
"I'm going to remember the journey," said Thompson, who also won two championships at private-school power Greenforest Christian before coming to Wheeler. "We didn't know if we were going to play today. We didn't know whether we were going to play during the year. We didn't know if a kid was going to test positive for COVID and we were going to be out. All the small things -- staying together, staying away from people, making the sacrifices -- those things are going to be what I remember most. This one is really really special."
Friday was the fourth meeting between Wheeler and Kell during the 2020-21 season.
The Wildcats had won the first two -- a 74-73 win in overtime on Jan. 15, and then a 68-65 decision on Feb. 12. Seven days later, Kell (22-7) bounced back with a 78-71 double-overtime victory in the Region 6AAAAAA championship to earn the No. 1 seed heading into the state playoffs.
While Wheeler took control of Friday's game early and eventually built a double-digit lead, they never quite were able to get the knockout blow, and in true Kell fashion, it found a way to claw back into the game in the fourth quarter.
With 3:03 to play and the Longhorns down 60-48, Scoot Henderson made a pair of free throws. That was followed by a 3-pointer from Jaylen Harris, who finished with 11 points, and after Wheeler's Isaiah Collier missed a pair of free throws, Henderson drove the lane for a layup and Kell was suddenly within five at 60-55.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Thompson said. "I just felt like we had a little more in the tank because we have seen these guys so many times, and every time we've played them, we've had a small lead and they found a way to get back in. Tonight, it was like, 'Not tonight.'"
That was because, with 1:24 to play, Max Harris lined up a 3-pointer from the baseline and hit nothing but net to push the lead back to eight. Henderson made a layup to cut the lead to 63-57, but Harris went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line on the next two Wheeler possessions to seal the game with 51 seconds to play.
"That was a huge corner 3 that he hit, and Max has been struggling shooting 3s from the corner all year long," Thompson said. "I told my staff, that was a huge 3 he hit in the corner, and then he went ahead and hit two free throws to put us back up (eight) points. That kid overcame some cramps, overcame a poor shooting outing in the first half, after going 1-for-5 on wide-open 3s, but for him to take and make that one, it was huge."
Harris finished the game with 12 points and five rebounds, and the senior knew how big his 3-pointer was as soon as he shot it.
"I knew we were one shot away," Harris said. "I knew I was going to make it. I had a lot of confidence in myself."
Earlier in the week, Thompson had said this game was going to be a battle of the alpha dogs, and all of them came to play in the title game.
For Wheeler, Collier finished the game with 16 points, going 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Ja'Heim Hudson scored 12 points, but he controlled the paint on the defensive end by grabbing 12 rebounds, and while Kaleb Washington may have had an off night shooting from the floor, he still finished with 12 points, making six of eight free throws along the way.
"Isaiah and Ja'Heim, they were big tonight," Thompson said. "Kaleb struggled a little bit. He didn't have the best game, but we found a way to get it done."
Thompson needed the big performances from all his alphas, because they helped offset the effort from Henderson.
The Naismith All-America honorable mention heated up in the second half and helped carry Kell back into the game. The junior finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
"We tried to throw everything at him," Thompson said, "and he just continued to go."
Henderson got off to a rough start, going only 2-of-9 in the first quarter, and then Wheeler held him without a shot in the second as it built a 31-23 lead at the half. That changed in the third quarter when Henderson opened with a putback and a 3-pointer to pull the Longhorns within 33-28.
A pair of 3-pointers from Collier pushed the advantage back to double digits. A putback by Hudson made the lead 44-32 before a pair of Henderson dunks -- the second of the thunderous variety -- started an 8-3 run to cut the lead to 47-40.
Kell had a chance to cut the lead to five at the end of the third quarter, but a turnover turned into a Khedric Oliver layup in the final seconds to make the lead 49-40 heading to the final period.
The Longhorns made the jump from Class AAAAA, where they made their first trip to the state semifinals a year ago. This season in Class AAAAAA, Wheeler and Kell were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 nearly the entire season.
The Longhorns took another step forward, making it to their first state championship game. However, knowing the team took another big step forward was little consolation for coach Jermaine Sellers when the clock hit all zeros.
"We had our opportunities," Sellers said. "Wheeler did and awesome job. It's still a process, and we're taking the necessary steps.
"We'll learn from it and use it as motivation to try to get back here next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.