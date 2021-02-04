ACWORTH -- Wheeler went on a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and pulled away from Allatoona for a 72-56 victory in Region 6AAAAAA play Wednesday.
The win kept the Wildcats (18-4, 12-1) in first place in the region, one game ahead of Kell.
Allatoona (11-7, 5-5) dropped into a fourth-place tie with Pope, which it will play on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers used a 12-3 run of their own over the final 4:34 of the third quarter to pull within 50-48 heading to the final period.
It was a run that Wheeler coach Larry Thompson seemingly expected, and he showed confidence in his players by letting them work their way through the momentary adversity.
“There were four seniors (for us) on the floor when Allatoona came within two,” Thompson said. “I trust them. I know we were two possessions away from going on our own run, but we were playing good defense, and Allatoona is a good team.”
As the final quarter began, a free throw from Kaleb Washington, a layup by Maxwell Harris and a 3-pointer by Isaiah Collier pushed Wheeler’s lead to eight at 56-48. After Allatoona’s Kevin Taylor hit a layup, the Wildcats answered with six more points on a Harris jumper, a dunk from Washington and two free throws from Collier for a double-digit advantage at 62-50.
Wheeler outscored Allatoona 10-6 the rest of the way.
Washington helped key the fourth-quarter rally with big rebounds and hustle plays. The Dayton commit scored all seven of his points in the final period after a slow start because of early foul trouble.
After picking up his second foul, the 6-foot-7 Washington went to the bench early in the first quarter, and he was replaced in the lineup by 5-9 guard Juvon Gamory, who almost immediately took over the game.
On three straight trips down the floor, Gamory connected on 3-pointers to help Wheeler grab a 22-15 lead at the end of the period. He added two more 3s in the second quarter and another in the early moments of the third.
Gamory finished with 18 points on his six 3-pointers, the last of which put the Wildcats up 45-34.
Allatoona started its comeback with back-to-back baskets by Cameron Baldwin, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Layups by Caleb Moore, who finished with 10 points, and Blake McAlister cut the deficit to 47-44, and then a short jumper by Cayden Charles left the Wildcats’ lead at one.
Ja'Heim Hudson ended the rally with a layup on which he was fouled. The free throw settled the Wildcats down, putting them up 50-46.
“Hudson is our energy and communicator guy,” Thompson said. “He really is a coach’s player. He plays out his heart every single day and has developed into a big-time scorer.”
Hudson scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the second half.
Maxwell Harris finished the night with 11 points, and Allatoona’s Isaiah Logan added eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.