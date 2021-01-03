MARIETTA -- Wheeler used a couple of big early runs to pull away for a 78-61 victory over county rival Marietta at the New Year’s Classic at Kell on Saturday.
The Wildcats broke the game open with a 10-2 run in the first quarter and then proceeded to outscore the Blue Devils 8-0 at the beginning of the second to build an advantage they would never relinquish.
Jamheim Hudson scored 20 points, while Kaleb Washington added 19 points and Maxwell Harris had 14 to lead the way for Wheeler (10-3), last year’s Class AAAAAAA state champions.
Eric Howard led Marietta (4-7) with 17 points, while Jalani Reynolds and Cedric Roach each had 11 for the Blue Devils.
It was Marietta that jumped out in front first as Charles Gauthier hit a jumper and Reynolds made a jumper of his own off of a Wheeler turnover to give the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead.
Wheeler came back with six unanswered points as Hudson scored on a layup, Isaiah Collier made a layup of his own and Khedric Oliver drove in for a layup after stealing the ball to put the Wildcats ahead 6-4.
After Izaiyah Nelson sank one of two free throw attempts to help Marietta cut its deficit to 6-5, Washington was fouled on a layup and made his free throw to make it 9-5. Following Roach’s layup that cut the gap to 9-7, Jamill Giles scored on a layup, Kyle Burns nailed a 3-pointer and Harris made a layup to complete Wheeler’s 10-2 run and give the Wildcats a 16-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Nelson got the second quarter off to a good start for Marietta with a layup that cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to 16-9, but Juvon Gamory and Hudson responded for Wheeler with back-to-back 3-pointers and Hudson followed up his three with a layup to boost the Wildcats’ advantage to 24-9 with 5:51 remaining in the first half.
Howard ended the Wheeler run by converting one of his two free throw attempts to make it 24-10, but a pair of free throws and then a layup by Harris gave the Wildcats a 28-10 lead at the 3:59 mark of the second quarter.
It was all Wheeler after that as the Wildcats went to take a 37-23 lead at halftime and then ended the third quarter with a 51-34 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.