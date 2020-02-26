MARIETTA -- Wheeler jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered it in a 53-43 win over Berkmar on Wednesday in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
The win put the Wildcats (22-7) back into the semifinals for the 13th time, but the first since Larry Thompson succeeded longtime coach Doug Lipscomb in 2017. Wheeler will face former region rival Milton at 4 p.m. Saturday at Buford City Arena.
Wheeler's Sam Hines Jr. finished with a game-high 15 points, followed by Ja'Heim Hudson's 14.
"(Berkmar) had a few stretches where they made a run on us, because they are a good team" Thompson said. "You don't get to this round without being a good team. We knew they were going to make a run. We just needed to find a way to withstand it and close them out."
In the fourth quarter, a dunk by Berkmar's Jemahri Hill closed the Wheeler lead to 43-39 with 6 minutes remaining, after the Wildcats had taken a double-digit lead earlier in the second half. Wheeler finished strong though, getting a wide-open dunk from Hudson 3 minutes later to regain a double-digit advantage at 49-39, and it cruised to victory in front of a raucous home crowd.
"It means everything to play here," Thompson said. "We don't have to travel, we get to be here in our home gym. This is what we work so hard for during the regular season. If it was the other way around and Berkmar was at home, they may have won. That's how much it means."
Wheeler took a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, then stretched its lead to 31-18 on a 3-pointer by Maxwell Harris with three minutes remaining until halftime.
Harris finished with eight points, and Wheeler led 33-22 at the break.
Berkmar (18-10) outscored Wheeler 14-8 in the third quarter to close the lead to 41-36 heading to the final period.
Julius Reynolds and Malique Ewin each scored eight points for the Patriots, with Hill totaling seven.
Wheeler will be looking for revenge against Milton in Saturday's semifinal, with the Wildcats losing 64-62 to the Eagles in January.
"We played them earlier in the year, and we've got our work cut out for us," Thompson said. "They're a good group. We'll get back to work (Thursday) and put the game plan together and see if we can go get one."
