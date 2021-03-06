ROSWELL – It wasn't easy for Wheeler, but it managed to hold off hot-shooting Centennial down the stretch by going 8-for-10 on the free throw line in the final 2 minutes.
It was good enough to secure a 73-63 victory over the Knights in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAA state tournament and a fourth meeting of the season with region-rival Kell in next Friday's state championship game in Macon. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Longhorns defeated Lee County 60-55 earlier on Saturday.
Wheeler, which won a state championship last season in Class AAAAAAA before moving down a classification, has beaten Kell two of the three times the teams have played this year. The only loss coming in double-overtime for the Region 6AAAAAA championship.
Kaleb Washington led the Wildcats (26-5) with 25 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line, with half of them coming in the final 2 minutes of the game.
After Washington hit two foul shots with 1:30 to play, Wheeler seemed to be in a good position to win with a 65-57 lead. That was until Kyle Duncan sank a 3-pointer at the top of the key to trim the lead to five on Centennial's next possession.
Maxwell Harris, who finished with 10 points, hit his free throws to make it a three-possession game for the Wildcats with a seven-point lead, but Centennial (24-5) answered again with 43 seconds left when Logan Turner hit his fifth 3 of the game from near midcourt to get within four points.
“We can't worry,” Washington said. “If we worry, we're going to make mistakes. We got to keep our composure and go out there and play.”
Isaiah Collier made 1 of 2 free throws to increase it to five before Ja'Heim Hudson rebounded a missed 3-point attempt from Centennial's KJ Spooney. That led to Washington hitting another pair to make it a seven-point game with 23 seconds remaining.
Collier went 1-for-2 from the line again to add to Wheeler's lead before Harris stole the ball and turned it into a layup before the Knights had a chance to foul.
Centennial was hurting Wheeler from the perimeter throughout the first half and was 6-for-10 from the free throw line before going into the locker room with a 43-35 lead. Turner, who scored 17 points for the Knights, had three in the first half and five for the game.
Wheeler adjusted by playing tighter man-to-man defense in the second half. Although Centennial still hit its 3-pointers, the Knights missed more then two-thirds of their attempts 5-for-16.
Wheeler took the lead for good on a Hudson floater to break a 44-44 tie with 3:06 left in the third. A putback by Khedric Oliver added to the lead before Duncan brought it to one with three free throws.
The shot that helped give Wheeler momentum was a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the left corner by A.J. Burke to end the third quarter.
Burke's 3 gave Wheeler a four-point lead, and it quickly grew to eight on a Hudson layup and free throws by Washington. Thanks largely to a halftime defensive adjustments, the Wildcats maintained that lead for much of the fourth quarter.
“Centennial is a good basketball team and they made a ton of shots,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “We had a do a better job of being attached. We knew where their shooters were. We just did a better job overall.”
Hudson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He was a perfect 5-for-5 from inside the paint and had two critical defensive rebounds in the final 2 minutes to keep Centennial from rallying.
Collier added 13 points and Harris had 10.
For Centennial, Duncan finished with 15 points and Spooney added 11.
