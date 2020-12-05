MARIETTA -- Jahiem Hudson's dunk with 4 seconds to play lifted Wheeler to an unlikely 62-61 win over Sandy Creek in the final game of the Tournament of Champions Showcase at Wheeler High School on Saturday.
The dunk provided the Wildcats' only lead of the second half and completed a 16-point second half comeback to keep them perfect on the season as they move to 3-0. Wheeler outscored Sandy Creek (4-2) 46-31 over the final 16 minutes to recover from the hole it dug after a second quarter in which it was outscored 16-2.
"We played methodical in the second quarter," coach Larry Thompson said. "I was candid with them at halftime. I said, 'Go out an play with energy. Don't worry about the Xs and Os. If you do that, rebound and play defense, we'll be close in the fourth quarter.'"
Thompson proved prophetic as Wheeler began to find a rhythm with 6 minutes to play in the third quarter. A 9-0 run highlighted by Isaiah Collier's old fashioned 3-point play in the lane pulled the Wildcats within 38-32. A layup and two free throws by Maxwell Harris cut the deficit to 42-36, and when Kaleb Washington slammed home an alley-oop dunk, they cut Sandy Creek's lead to only 44-40.
Washington scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, and his two free throws with 5:11 to play in the fourth quarter pulled Wheeler within 51-48.
It looked like the Patriots put the game away when Vic Newsome pushed the lead back to seven at 61-54 with 1:29 to play, but two missed front ends of 1-and-1s by Washington State commit Myles Rice allowed Wheeler to stay alive.
Trailing by four with 28 seconds to play, Harris, who finished with 10 points, made the first of two foul shots and then missed the second. He was able to come down with the offensive rebound and after making two more free throws. The deficit was back to one at 61-60, setting up the final play for Hudson.
"It's the first time we ran the play this season," Thompson said. "It wasn't perfect, but we were able to execute and get Max a shot at the rim."
Wheeler was able to keep five-star Auburn commit Jabari Smith to 16 points. Rice finished the game with 17 points, but missed a shot at the buzzer that would have pulled out a victory.
Hudson finished the game with 16 points and Collier added 11.
Thompson said the game felt like a playoff atmosphere and that he hopes to build on this victory as the team begins to enter a busy part of the season. The Wildcats will play four Region 6AAAAAA games over a six-day period starting Tuesday against Pope followed by a road trip to South Cobb on Friday.
