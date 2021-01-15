MARIETTA -- Wheeler had five players in double figures and its defense kept Kell's star guard Scoot Henderson in check for most of the night to come out with a 74-73 overtime victory Friday at the Wheeler Arena.
The matchup featured the Class AAAAA top-ranked Wildcats against the No. 2 Longhorns in a game that resulted in a tie atop the Region 6AAAAAA standings, in what seemed like a potential state championship game preview.
"That was a big one for us tonight," Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. "We could see them three more times this year. Class AAAAAA basketball this year is something else."
The Wildcats dug themselves an early hole but tied the game at 42-42 with 4:11 left in the third quarter. From that point on, the game truly lived up to a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup. There were big baskets, big misses, big moments and eventually big made free throws. The last 12 minutes of regulation featured five ties, seven lead changes and no team had a lead of more than three points.
"A five-point lead seemed like a 10 point lead in this one," Thompson said. "That is a good basketball team over there."
With 1:30 to play in regulation, Kell's Jaylen Harris, who led all scorers with 22 points, connected on his fourth 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 60-60.
After Maxwell Harris and Khedric Oliver each split a pair of free throws to give Wheeler a 62-60 advantage, Kell had a chance to regain the lead, but Henderson and PJ Johnson each missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Isaiah Collier followed suit with a pair of missed free throws that would have closed the game with 7.7 seconds left, and it led to Henderson being fouled on a drive to the basket with 2.2 seconds to play.
The Longhorns' leader connected on both free throws to send the game to overtime tied at 62-62. It was one of the few highlights for Henderson, who earlier in the week was selected as one of the 25 finalists for the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Award. Early foul trouble limited him to two points in the first half. He eventually finished with 19 points, but the Wheeler defense harassed him at every turn and never allowed him to get into an offensive rhythm.
"The plan was for him to see bodies so he couldn't turn the corner and get downhill toward the basket," Thompson said.
Kaleb Washington drew the main assignment of guarding Henderson, and he continually forced the ball out of his hands.
Washington's put back dunk early in overtime gave Wheeler its biggest lead to that point of the game at four points. He finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, and the play put the Wildcats up 68-64.
Four free throws from Collier and AJ Burke down the stretch over the last three minutes sealed the victory. Burke finished the game with 13 points, including three 3s, Ja'hiem Hudson finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Harris had 12 points and Khedric Oliver added 10 points and six boards.
It took a little while for Wheeler to get settled in. Kell jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but Henderson picked up his second foul with 3:10 left in the first quarter, and he remained on the bench the rest of the half. The Longhorns led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats continued to chip away and eventually pulled within 31-27 at the half.
"We just needed to settle down," Thompson said.
Wheeler (13-3, 7-1) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday while Kell (12-5, 7-1) will host Allatoona, but both will start to turn their attention toward their rematch in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 12.
