MARIETTA — Ja’Hiem Hudson had 26 points and seven rebounds to help Wheeler come from behind and beat Kell 75-71 in overtime Friday in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic.
Eighteen of Hudson’s points came after halftime, with 10 in the fourth quarter and overtime, helping the Wildcats (10-4) rally from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit.
The game was a sign of things to come as Kell and Wheeler become rivals next year in the new Region 6AAAAAA, following the Georgia High School Association’s recent region realignment.
“We’re going to be in the region together for the next two years. I’m not happy about that,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “However, it is what it is.”
Added Kell coach Jermaine Sellers: “I’m not looking forward to that, but we play to compete.”
Wheeler will play South Cobb, which beat Chattahoochee, on Saturday in the second game of the two-day showcase. Kell (10-4) will go up against Chattahoochee.
Wheeler had to play catch-up for most of the first three quarters. When the Wildcats finally fought their way to a 45-all tie near end of the third, the Longhorns adjusted and went on a 9-2 run that started late in the third and carried over to the fourth.
Kell forced six turnovers during that stretch, and when Scoota Henderson turned a steal into a layup to put the Longhorns in front 54-47 in the opening minute of the fourth, Kell was back in the driver’s seat.
Isaiah Collier kept Wheeler within reach with a 3-pointer before Henderson converted a third-chance shot to maintain a six-point lead.
That was when Wheeler settled down.
The Wildcats rallied by scoring nine unanswered points, starting with a Maxwell Harris layup. Hudson then tipped in a missed free throw, and Collier nailed a 3 from the right corner to give Wheeler its first lead of the game since early in the first quarter at 57-56.
“We were searching for a lineup to get some continuity, especially defensively,” Thompson said, “and it didn’t hurt that their best player, Scoota Henderson, was in foul trouble and he didn’t play a lot of the third quarter. That’s a good basketball team over there. Those guys play really hard.”
The game went back-and-forth for the remainder of the fourth quarter.
Kell had chances to seal the win down the stretch, but it could not make enough free throws. Najhae Colon had a shot at putting the Longhorns in front with 20 seconds, but he made just one of his free throws, while Wheeler barely got a shot off during the final 16 seconds of regulation.
“We controlled the game all the way until the last 3 minutes,” Sellers said. “We’ve just got to learn how to finish games like that, especially against great teams like Wheeler.”
During overtime, it was Wheeler that jumped in front first. Layups by Hudson and Samuel Hines Jr. gave the Wildcats a 67-63 advantage, and the early lead could have held up had Wheeler not fouled Henderson behind the 3-point arc.
Henderson made all three free throws to tie the game. Wheeler retook the lead with a Hudson layup before making a defensive stop when Prince Davies rebounded a Colon miss. After Harris added to the lead with a layup, a Henderson bucket cut Wheeler’s lead to two before free throws by Davies during the final seconds put the game away.
“We didn’t play very well,” Thompson said. “I’m happy with the win, it was an ugly win, but we’ve got to play better.”
Hines finished with 17 points for Wheeler. Collier had 13 and Harris 11.
Henderson led Kell with 22 points, while Colon finished with 20.
