CANTON, Mass. — A large storyline within the Celtics’ summer swirled around the team’s reported conversations with the Nets involving Kevin Durant following his trade demand.
Durant is staying put in Brooklyn for the time being after rescinding that demand last month, but Jaylen Brown addressed those rumors from the summer for the first time on Celtics Media Day on Monday afternoon.
“I don’t know how to answer that.” Brown said of his reaction to hearing his name in rumors. “It’s been the same since I’ve been here, so it wasn’t surprising or it wasn’t not surprising, it didn’t make me feel some type of way or whatever. It is what it is. I talked to my teammates, organization about it and now I’m just ready to play basketball.”
Brown acknowledged he had conversations with ownership and other members of the organization as well when news leaked that the Celtics reportedly made inquiries into Durant earlier this summer. However, he refused to elaborate on those details.
“I’ve talked to my teammates, I’ve talked to ownership, organization, etc. I keep those conversations between us,” Brown said. “All I can say is that now that I’m here, I’m ready to play basketball. I’m in great shape, probably the best shape of my life, so I’m excited to start the journey. Things have gotten to the start that we wanted it to go, but that’s life sometimes, so put our best foot forward and do what we gotta do.”
Brad Stevens downplayed any Celtics discussions with the Nets last month that involved Brown and Durant during an appearance on WEEI.
“Since the Brogdon trade, we felt really good about our team,” Stevens told Merloni, Fauria and Mego on WEEI. “We felt really good about building around these guys that we’ve been building around, trying to accentuate our best players.”
Stevens added: “We’re excited to move forward with our team and that’s really been our focus for a while. You say it’s been busy and there’s been a lot of talk but it hasn’t been from me. Hopefully, it gave everyone something to talk about. It’s been pretty quiet on our front for a while now.”
Brown 'shocked' by Udoka suspension
Jaylen Brown found out the news of coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for the upcoming season with his teammates last week and is still trying to take in the full scope of the situation.
“Initial reactions,” Brown said. “I think I was overall shocked by what was going on, a little confused, a little bit but a lot of the information wasn’t being shared with us or members of the team so you can’t really comment on it.”
Brown acknowledged Udoka’s situation could cast a shadow on the defending Eastern Conference champions as they prepare for training camp this week.
“It’s a lot going on,” Brown said. “Some we could control, some we couldn’t. The best we can say is to move on. Initially, reaction, I was a little confused. No one really has any of the information so it’s difficult to make a comment on how things were supposed to go and how the process went or anything. The best thing we can do is put our best foot forward.”
Brown also gave a vote of confidence for Udoka’s replacement in Joe Mazzulla, who has been with the team since 2019.
“I’m optimistic,” Brown said of Mazzulla taking over. “I believe in Joe, Joe believes in me. In my conversations with him, I don’t think he sees a limit on my game. He’s coming in excited so I’m optimistic.”
The challenge for Brown and the rest of his teammates will be fully understanding the decision to suspend Udoka for at least a year without knowing the full details of the team’s investigation into Udoka.
“I guess in a sense, there’s not a lot of information that’s being shared with me personally or anybody else for that matter,” Brown said. “You can’t really make a comment on it without having all that information. I think that does make it difficult, to answer your question.”
