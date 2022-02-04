Former Wheeler High School and U.S. national team standout Linda Hamilton will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 21 in Frisco, Texas.
“It feels amazing, and I think having an opportunity to be recognized for something that I was a part of a while ago is really humbling and a fantastic experience,” Hamilton said. "I am really proud as a defender to find my way in. Sometimes, I think it is a little harder as a defender when you don’t have stats as much as forwards and even goalkeepers get.”
Hamilton will be one of six inductees in the class of 2022, along with former men's national teamers Clint Dempsey and Marco Etcheverrry, women's national teamers Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx, and referee Esse Baharmast. Solo also has Cobb County ties, playing 16 games for the Kennesaw-based Atlanta Beat franchise in 2010.
Hamilton was part of two Women's World Cup teams as a member of the national team. She helped the 1991 team, which also included Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy and Michelle Akers, win the inaugural women’s Cup, and she was part of the team that finished third in 1995.
Hamilton now coaches the women's soccer team at Division III Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, which she has led the to four Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship appearances in the past five seasons. Hamilton was recently named SCAC Coach of the Year for the third time.
Hamilton started her college coaching career at Old Dominion from 1993-95. After taking a break from college level, she led the programs at North Florida (2007-13) and Illinois College (2014) before moving to Southwestern in 2015.
“For me, it’s always been the joy of being able to do something I love and finding a way to make a living doing that,” Hamilton said. “My ability to coach at a college level has shown me I love being around bright, young women in a cool time in their lives.”
Hamilton started young while her family lived in New Orleans, playing for the first time on a boys team from 8 years old until reaching the under-14 division. After her family moved to Georgia, Hamilton was a four-sport letter-winner at Wheeler in soccer, basketball, track and field and tennis.
After graduating from Wheeler, Hamilton played three years at North Carolina State and one year at North Carolina, earning All-American status and all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors all four years. In 1990, Hamilton helped North Carolina win the national championship, and she was named a candidate for the national player of the year award three times.
When asked what advice she would give to young women playing soccer, Hamilton said "the best advice would be to be confident, go after their goals and the dreams that they have. There will be roadblocks along the way, but I hope they pursue their passions as vigorously as they can and don’t lose the love of the game.”
Aside from coaching and playing, Hamilton has aided in the Women’s World Cup Initiative and the U.S Department of State’s Sports United program.
“I am passionate about this sport, and I hope, when the world calms down, we will revisit the sports envoy programs that I have been able to be a part of,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s an important message. Sometimes, in these other countries we get to visit, the players might not have role models that are women in these kinds of positions.”
