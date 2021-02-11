Austin Westbrook and Nate Watson stood on top of the podium at the conclusion of the Class A traditional state championships Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum.
Walker's Westbook earned his second straight state title with a 15-0 major decision over Trion's Seth Huskins. Westbrook rolled up the score with three takedowns and three near-falls to claim the 120-pound title.
Westbook got to the championship by pinning his first two opponents and then beating Commerce's Dawson Legg 8-2 in the semifinals.
Last year, Westbrook won the title at 106 pounds. He closed his high school career by completing his senior season with a 28-1 record.
Watson completed some unfinished business after the North Cobb Christian senior fell in the finals of the 138-pound division last February.
This year, wrestling at the same weight, Watson used a takedown and two escapes to defeat Irwin County's Gunnar Willingham 7-5 in the championship match.
Watson got to the finals by pinning his first two opponents and then defeating Social Circle's Kacen Taylor 8-5 in the semifinals. He completed his senior season setting a North Cobb Christian program mark of 20-0.
The girls state championship matches, along with the Class AAAAAA preliminaries will be wrestled Thursday. The title matches, along with the Class AAAAAAA preliminaries will be held Friday, and the Class AAAAAAA title matches will be Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.