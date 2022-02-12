Just a few months ago, Walker's Austin Westbook shattered his collarbone on the football field.
The injury put his wrestling season in jeopardy, and it could have kept him from trying to win a third consecutive state championship.
Westbrook returned to the mat midseason, and despite not having the amount of competition he may normally of had heading into Saturday's finals of the Class A Georgia High School Association State Wrestling Meet in Macon, he still found a way to make every match count.
Westbook completed his second straight undefeated season by earning a 6-1 decision over Marley Washington of Mount Pisgah Christian to win the 132-pound division to claim his third straight state championship in the final wrestling match of his career.
Earning the first state title of his career was Hillgrove's Zion Rutledge. The junior completed a 45-2 season with a 6-3 decision over Camden County's Deonte Dozier in the Class AAAAAAA 225-pound division.
Rutledge trailed 3-2 with 20 seconds left in the match before throwing Dozier on his back to claim the fifth individual state title in program history.
Rutledge was one of three Hawks wrestlers who placed in the top three Saturday.
Connor Powell finished his season 47-3 with a second-place finish after dropping a 4-1 decision to Konlin Weaver of Camden County in the 145-pound championship match, which was a rematch of last year's 138-pound final. Powell completes his career with three top-3 finishes and is the Hawks only wrestler to place at state all four years.
Connor Cooper also earned a third-place finish in the 182-pound division. The trio led Hillgrove to an eighth-place overall finish in the team event with 60 points.
Harrison (57) finished 10th, Walton (20) was 22nd, McEachern (16) was 26th, North Cobb (13) finished 28th and Marietta (8) was 32nd.
The Hoyas were led by the trio of Landen Jones, Tyler Gallegos and Bryce Gibbs.
Jones finished his sophomore season with a 54-4 record with a second-place finish after falling to Camden County's CahMari Johnson in the 170-pound championship match. Gallegos earned a fourth-place finish at 138-pounds and Gibbs claimed sixth place at 195 pounds.
Walton's Emil Necula finished third at 138 pounds, Marietta's Jon Peralta finished fourth at 145 pounds and North Cobb's Tyler Rodgers (182) and McEachern's Shamaad Price (126) claimed sixth place in their divisions.
In Class A, Walker's Jad Abdelhadi finished sixth at 106 pounds to help the Wolverines finish eighth with a total of 44 points.
