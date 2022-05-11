MABLETON – Whitefield Academy’s quest for the Class A Private state baseball championship came to an end with a two-game sweep at the hands of Wesleyan in a best-of-three, quarterfinal series on Tuesday.
Everything that could have gone wrong for Whitefield (22-10) in Game 1 did, as the Wolfpack dropped it 18-0 in four innings, but it was more competitive in its 9-5 defeat in Game 2.
With the win, Wesleyan (28-4) will host a rematch of last year’s Class A Private finals against Mount Paran Christian, which swept St. Anne-Pacelli.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Whitefield Academy coach Mike Shaheen said. “They fought every inning, every out in Game 2. Game 1 was just one of those – you see it in the big leagues, where even the best teams have one of those games and it just happened in a bad time in the playoffs. But Game 2, we could have easily after that first inning checked out and a huge attribute of our senior class, our six seniors, is they battled.
"When they got here freshman year, I think we had only 18 guys in the whole high school program. We have well over 30 now and they’re the mainstays. I told them their legacy here is going to be great. We believe we’re going to win big things in the next few years and I told them they’re part of it. I hope they won’t feel that they’re not a part of it, because of what they established the last four years has been tremendous and I give them credit for that.”
The Wolves did not waste anytime asserting its dominance in the opening game as it exploded for nine runs in the top of the first inning.
After the first four hitters walked, Carson Ballard drove in two run and advanced to second on a Whitefield error to begin the onslaught.
Wesleyan added another run in the top of the second, then four runs each in the third and fourth innings, including a three-run home run by Forrest Lietz, to complete the victory.
Nate Kerpics threw a one-hit shutout to earn the victory for Wesleyan.
The second game began much the same way as the first as Wesleyan jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Whitefield managed to close the gap as the game went on, scoring a run in the second inning, two in the third and two more in the seventh on Brayden May’s 2-run homer.
Cooper Craig was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Caleb LaVallee was 2-for-4 with one run scored to lead the Wolfpack at the plate in the second game.
