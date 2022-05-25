Wesleyan defeated North Cobb Christian 3-0 and 18-3 on Friday night at Coolray Park to claim the 2022 GHSA Class-A Private state baseball championship.
The Wolves’ title is one year removed from a championship series loss to Mount Paran Christian, and North Cobb Christian’s 2022 championship appearance was its first under head coach Jimmy Keane since the program joined the Georgia High School Association.
“After a tough loss last year, we were trying to come out here and get another shot at it,” said Wesleyan outfielder Cooper Blauser. “It feels great to come out on top, that’s the goal.”
An offensive outburst in the second inning of Game 1 shifted the series momentum to the Wolves, and set the tone for the remainder of the evening.
Bryce Hubbard stepped to the plate with two outs and runners Reed Purcell on second and Druw Jones on first. Hubbard sent a line drive into the right-center gap, plating both runners and breaking the afternoon’s scoreless deadlock.
One batter later, Blauser doubled to the left field wall, scoring Hubbard. Blauser’s hit scored the final run of Game 1 and proved to be a decisive hit en route to Wesleyan’s opening victory.
The Wolves finished the game with 11 hits and nine walks, and left only seven runners on-base. Catcher Bryce Hubbard and Forrest Lietz alone accounted for six of the team’s runs on three hits. Lietz’s four RBIs led all players on the field.
Despite limiting the opposition to only three runs on eight hits, North Cobb Christian’s starter, Armando Nunez, earned the hard-luck loss, and was pulled after a 101-pitch effort. Nunez posted eight strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings, utilizing a fastball that touched 92. Reliever Tobais Rupp followed to close out the game without allowing any additional runs, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
The Eagles’ offense failed to capitalize with a runner on third in the first, second and fourth innings and a runner on second in the sixth and seventh. In total, North Cobb Christian stranded seven base runners in the shut-out loss and finished with three hits.
“That Game 1 was a tough game, I mean we have one bad inning and then it’s 3-0,” North Cobb Christian coach Jimmy Keane said. “We had our chances but we just couldn't do anything with them.”
The Eagles’ Game 2 performance wasn’t as competitive.
After a first inning that included three hit-by-pitches and a walk from starting pitcher Blake Dean, Lietz sent a triple into the right-center alley, clearing the bases. After earning only one hit, the Wolves found themselves with a 5-0 advantage after the first inning and in control of the series’ clinching game.
A three-run second inning, six-run fourth and four-run fifth proved enough to down the Eagles in five innings.
Despite a second inning response that saw the Eagles push across three runs on three hits, North Cobb Christian seemed out-powered for the majority of the night. That deficiency ultimately resulted in the run-rule finish.
“They’re a very good team and they deserve it. Obviously it takes a lot to win a state championship,” Keane said. “Hats off to them. They have a great program and have done a great job with a great coaching staff.”
Keane said he remains proud of his team and just how far it has come under his tenure. Since 2006, when both he and his assistant coach graduated from the high school, Keane described a tangible sense of development around the program that he labeled as special.
“It’s been six years of watching them continue to buy-in and watching (the program) go to a place that not a lot of people thought it could go,” Keane said. “There’s some years where you think you’re lucky to get to the last few games, and this year is where I feel like it’s just the beginning for us.”
North Cobb Christian finished the season 30-9 and Keane said he and his team are positive this finish will only inspire future generations.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement as much as there is disappointment about how this ended,” Keane said. “They believed every single out this year, up until the last one… I think watching the kids, even as the game ended, there’s not a doubt in my mind that there are kids out there going, ‘We want to be here next year.’”
