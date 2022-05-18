PEACHTREE CORNERS – To be the best, you have to beat the best.
After splitting Monday’s doubleheader, Wesleyan hosted reigning state champion Mount Paran Christian at Donn Gaebelein Field for a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday.
The first two games of the Class A Private semifinal series were full of drama -- extra innings, a potential big comeback -- and the series finale followed suit.
For the second time in three games, seven innings weren’t enough. This time, the Eagles were on the wrong side of the outcome.
Cooper Blauser's RBI single with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning plated the game-winning run to send the Wolves back to the state championship with a 7-6 victory.
“It’s what we all dream of,” said Blauser, a Clemson commit and son of former Atlanta Braves shortstop Jeff Blauser. “Bases loaded with an opportunity to walk it off. Going up to the plate, I’m just trying to make a good swing and get that run across.
Blauser’s heroics helped Wesleyan complete a comeback from down 6-0 and defeat the team that had swept them in the state championship series last season. The Wolves will face North Cobb Christian at Coolray Field next week in the Class A Private championship series.
The Eagles took the lead in the second inning as Alex Adams roped a two-run single to right field. They cashed again an inning later on Tate McKee's three-run home run to left field, putting the Wolves in a 5-0 hole.
Lefthander Davis Hodges was dominant on the mound for Mount Paran and faced the minimum over the first three innings.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Eagles increased the lead to 6-0 thanks to a wild pitch that scored a run. But in the home half of the frame, Wesleyan’s offense began to find its rhythm.
Druw Jones got a leadoff single up the middle. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Bryce Hubbard's RBI single to left field. Blauser came through with an RBI single – a line drive through the gap on the left side of the infield and Nate Kerpics rounded out the rally with a single up the middle, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 6-3.
Wesleyan loaded the bases in the fifth inning before MPC could record an out. Reed Purcell and Jones hit back-to-back singles, then Hubbard was hit by a pitch.
Purcell came home on a wild pitch to pull the Wolves within two. Consecutive RBI singles from Carson Ballard and Forrest Lietz tied the game at 6-all.
Mount Paran put its leadoff batter on base in all eight innings, but the relief pitching performances of Kerpics and Blauser helped the Wolves navigate their way out of jams.
The bottom of the eighth inning started with a pair of quick groundouts. Patient approaches at the plate paid off for Reed and Jones, who drew back-to-back two-out walks, before Hubbard reached on a hit-by-pitch to bring Blauser to the plate for the game-winner.
