FORT MYERS, Fla. — His hair is a wildly different color. His confidence is higher, and his pitch mix is in a solid spot, too.
Whatever is happening with Duane Underwood Jr., highlighted by a terrific performance at the World Baseball Classic, the Pirates will certainly take it.
The right-handed reliever retired all nine batters he faced while pitching for Team Puerto Rico — Underwood's maternal grandmother is from Arecibo — and received a bunch of pats on the back from Pirates teammates after returning to LECOM Park on Sunday.
And also, of course, from Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who wants Underwood to keep the iconic, bleach-blonde look that has become Puerto Rican tradition at the WBC.
"It was an incredible experience," Underwood said. "I had a lot of fun. The environment down there was unreal."
Puerto Rico reached the WBC quarterfinals, where it lost to Mexico, and Underwood enjoyed plenty of terrific moments.
The two biggest involved pitching in Puerto Rico's eight-inning perfect game — not official because of the mercy rule — victory over Israel and also working the eighth inning of a 5-2 win against the Dominican Republic.
In Underwood's mind, the strong showing continued what he started this past winter while pitching for Criollos de Caguas in the Puerto Rican Winter League and also the 2022 MLB season, when he overhauled his pitch mix.
Underwood Jr. moved away from being so four-seam heavy and wound up throwing a lot of cutters and sinkers. Those pitches were on display in the WBC, along with his terrific changeup (44.9% whiff rate in 2022) and the occasional curveball.
"That's something I dialed in heavy," Underwood said of the cutter. "When I got [to spring training], I got to play with it a little bit more. ... I still think it has room to grow, and it's something I'll continue to keep working on."
With Jarlin Garcia sidelined by a nerve injury in his left arm, the Pirates need another setup man. Though Mets closer Edwin Diaz became a big story at the WBC because he suffered a season-ending knee injury during a postgame celebration, when he was healthy, it was Underwood setting him up.
The 2022 season was an interesting one for Underwood, who got late-season reps as a setup man. He had a 4.40 ERA in 51 games, walking 25 and striking 57 in 57 1/3 innings. Interestingly enough, Underwood's FIP (fielding independent pitching) was just 2.92, an indication he may have pitched better than traditional numbers indicate.
There was typically traffic on the bases when Underwood pitched, as he allowed at least one hit in 35 of 51 games, but he also averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, second among Pirates relievers behind David Bednar.
"I thought he looked good," Shelton said of Underwood at the WBC. "He attacked the zone. That's something that we've continued to challenge him on, but I thought he pitched really well."
Imagine if Underwood continued what he did at the WBC. The Pirates could use him and Colin Holderman to get the ball to Bednar, with occasional assists from Wil Crowe, Chase De Jong and Robert Stephenson. Rule 5 pick Jose Hernandez and Dauri Moreta might man lower-leverage situations. Perhaps the eighth spot goes to a swing starter.
Underwood said it was an interesting dynamic at the WBC, where he wasn't blind to the excitement surrounding the tournament but also knew he had plenty to prove — and that there was a lot riding on how Puerto Rico handled itself.
Example: the "perfect game." Underwood was so locked in that he had no clue it was happening and didn't learn until after the game when one of the clubhouse attendants began celebrating.
"It was a great experience for all of us," Underwood said.
And something he'd absolutely do again. Because of injuries to Diaz and Jose Altuve, WBC detractors have called the tournament pointless, arguing the risks outweigh the reward.
"I disagree on those fronts," Underwood said before launching into a passionate defense of the WBC.
"Once you put that uniform on and have the whole country behind you, that's all you're worried about," Underwood said. "You want to put on the best show and come out with the win.
"All the other stuff — people saying it doesn't matter or count — it counts, man. There's a lot of pride. People put a lot of energy into it. You do everything you can to win."
In Underwood's case, a strong showing might've done more than help Puerto Rico win a couple games. It's potentially helped his stock in Pittsburgh, too.
"I'm always working," Underwood said. "At the time, it was for Puerto Rico. Now, it's for the Pirates. It's a continuation of the work I've been putting in, doing whatever I need to do every day to ensure I'm the best pitcher I can possibly be."
