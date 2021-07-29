Walton’s Tatum Thompson was selected to hit the ceremonial first tee shot at the PGA’s Tour Championship next month at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The Tour Championship is the final event of the tour's season, which will crown the FedEx Cup winner.
“I feel really good. It was unexpected,” Thompson said. “It’s a huge accomplishment. I think it’s my biggest (accomplishment) ever.”
Stewart Cink, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and former British Open champion, notified Thompson of her selection on Monday.
Thompson, a junior, earned the chance to hit the ceremonial tee shot through the PGA Tour’s First Tee program, which is designed to teach children valuable golf and life skills.
To be selected, Thompson went through both an essay and interview process, along with playing a full round of golf. The 15-year-old was one of seven finalists to compete for the spot, and she was awarded the honor by earning the highest combined scores from the essay, interview and playing test.
The essay had to be written on one of First Tee’s nine core values — honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment — to which Thompson chose perseverance. The essay, which was graded by college professors, was given a score of 4.33 out of 5.
Thompson was then interviewed by Allison Fillmore, executive director of the Tour Championship.
“She asked you background questions -- how you got into the game of golf, and then personal information about yourself,” said Thompson, who earned a 4.5 out of 5 on the interview.
Thompson finished by playing a round of golf at John White Golf Course in Atlanta. Thompson won the competition to secure her spot as one of the starters, and she also earned an opportunity to play nine holes at East Lake.
Thompson said she has some nerves about teeing off on such a big stage, but she is excited about receiving the honor.
“I am a little nervous,” she said, “but I know it’ll be exciting, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
