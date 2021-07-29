Walton’s Tatum Thompson has been selected to hit the ceremonial first tee shot at the PGA’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club next month.
The TOUR Championship is the final event of the PGA tour, which will crown the season’s overall champion.
“I feel really good, it was unexpected,” Thompson said. “It’s a huge accomplishment, I think it’s my biggest (accomplishment) ever.”
Eight-time PGA tour winner Stewart Cink notified her of her selection on Monday.
Thompson, a junior and member of the Lady Raiders golf team, earned the chance to hit the ceremonial tee shot through the PGA Tour’s First Tee program, which is designed to teach kids valuable golf and life skills.
To be selected she went through both an essay and interview process, along with playing a full round of golf. The 15-year-old was one of seven finalists to compete for the spot, and was awarded the honor by earning the highest combined scores from the essay, interview and playing test.
The essay had to be written on one of First Tee’s nine core values — integrity, respect, courage, honesty, perseverance, responsibility, courage, sportsmanship and courtesy — to which Thompson chose perseverance. The essay, which was graded by college professors, was given a score of 4.33 out of 5.
Thompson was then interviewed by Allison Fillmore, the executive director of the Tour Championship.
“She asked you background questions,” Thompson said. “(Like) how you got into the game of golf, and then personal information about yourself.”
Thompson earned a 4.5 out of 5 on the interview.
Thompson finished by playing a round of golf at John White Golf Course in Atlanta. Thompson won the competition to secure her spot as one of the starters. She also earned an opportunity to play nine holes at Eastlake.
Thompson said she has some nerves teeing off on such a big stage, but she said she is excited about receiving the honor.
“I am a little nervous,” she said. “But I know it’ll be exciting, so I’m really looking forward to it.”
