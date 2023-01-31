With National Signing Day bringing an end to the majority of the class of 2023 recruiting cycle Wednesday, members of the class of 2024 are starting to get a jump on their commitment opportunities.
On Friday, Walton's Wendell Gregory did just that. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound junior linebacker announced he was committing to South Carolina.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Gregory once he arrives in Columbia, as he is originally from Greenville.
"I would like to thank the man above, my coaches, teammates and family because none of this would be possible without them and with that being said I will me committing to the University of South Carolina," Gregory tweeted.
Gregory, a consensus four-star recruit, is coming off a season in which he had 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and two pass breakups for Walton. He is expected to be the anchors of the Raiders' defense in 2023, along with fellow linebacker Ashton Woods.
Gregory is the nation's 130th-ranked player overall for the class of 2023, the 12th linebacker and the No. 23 player in Georgia.
Gregory told On3.com that he was ready to commit with still a full year to go before the second signing day for his class, and that he is happy with his decision.
“It feels great," Gregory said. "Recruiting is a mess. It takes a lot of effort. I’m glad it’s over with. I’m going to go back home.”
Gregory, who had 20 Division I offers, chose the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Southern California, among others.
Gregory's commitment to South Carolina continues what has become a Cobb County pipeline over the last few recruiting classes. In Columbia, he could join former a pair of former Walton teammates -- offensive lineman Cason Henry and defensive back B.J. Gibson -- on the roster, as well as defensive back Emory Floyd (Hillgrove) and linebacker Akhnaton Shabazz (Harrison).
