Major accomplishments, such as leading a team to five straight state championships in volleyball as well as a national title, all while competing in Georgia’s highest classification, is not going to go unnoticed.
Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald, who now has nine state titles and one runner-up finish on her resume since taking over in 2006, was recognized as one of the top 100 high school coaches in the country — regardless of sport — by MaxPreps.
Fitzgerald was one of five coaches in the state who were honored, along with Parkview baseball coach Chan Brown, Westminster country coaches Joe Tribble and Amy Eubanks and Pace Academy boys basketball coach Sharman White.
“To me, it’s just a complete testament to the strength of of the athletes that Walton supports and provides for their staff,” Fitzgerald said. “It takes a village to run a program. It’s a complete honor and a great opportunity to remember and reflect on all the girls who have been part of the program.”
Fitzgerald’s latest achievement was leading Walton to that coveted fifth straight state title last fall, after it had graduated five key seniors instrumental in helping the Lady Raiders win their previous four. They finished the year with a 32-8 overall record that culminated with a straight-set win over Region 4AAAAAAA rival Lassiter in the state championship match.
Fitzgerald had depth working in her favor with 24 players on the roster. She also had two of the strongest defensive specialists in the state in Virginia signee Madison Morey and Florida State signee Emery Dupes.
Also, senior middle hitter Phoebe Awoleye made the best of her only season as Walton’s full-time starter. The Georgia signee was named a second-team Under Armour and Prep Volleyball All-American after finishing with 129 kills and 107 blocks.
“That team was so special to me because I knew going in that they were open with each other on how vulnerable we felt after graduating a strong senior class,” Fitzgerald said. “That vulnerability allowed us to take a deep breath and focus on being the best version of ourselves we can be.”
Fitzgerald’s most successful season at Walton came in 2017, when it won its national championship. She was also named MaxPreps National Coach of the Year after her team lost just one match and three sets in 41 matches, and the Lady Raiders were ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps, PrepVolleyball and FloVolleyball.
Under Fitzgerald, Walton has not lost a match against an in-state opponent in five seasons — a streak of 117 straight wins.
