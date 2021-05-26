Walton senior Sarah Burwell won the girls 3,200-meter run last weekend in the Wingfoot Night of Champions at Marietta.
Burwell finished with a time of 10 minutes, 57.27 seconds, taking nearly 2 seconds off of her entry time of 10:59.61. The Georgia Tech signee finished fifth overall in the same event at the Class AAAAAAA state meet with a time of 11:06.10.
Coming in a close second to Burwell was Hillgrove’s Ava Brooks (11:02.37). In the state meet, Brooks finished ahead of Burwell in the 3,200 with a time of 11:02.08.
The Wingfoot Night of Champions, a track meet sponsored by the Atlanta Track Club, is an all-star event for Georgia’s top high school track and field athletes.
Harrison’s Sully Shelton, a state champion in the boys 3,200, finished third in the 800 at the Night of Champions with a time of 1:52.99.
Marietta’s Kamari Miller finished second in the boys 1,600 with a time of 4:09.17.
Harrison’s Bryce Stanfield finished second in the boys shot put, throwing a distance of 55 feet, 5 inches. Pope’s Zach Marinko earned a third-place finish in the boys high jump (6-6) after recently winning the Class AAAAAA state championship.
McEachern's Michael Azuka finished second in the boys triple jump (45-11).
Pope’s Sophie Boice, the Class AAAAAA state champion in the girls 1,600, finished second overall at the Night of Champions with a time of 4:56.68. Harrison’s Riley Perlakowski finished second in the 800 (2:07.93).
Pebblebrook’s Zoe Turner and McEachern’s Jayda Lowe both earned third-place finishes. Turner placed third in the girls 400 (56.05), while Lowe finished third in the girls triple jump (37-6¾).
Walton’s Tomisin Adenupe, the Class AAAAAAA state champion in the girls high jump, won the same event at the Night of Champions with a height of 5-6, equaling her state-winning jump.
