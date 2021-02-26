Last spring, Walton baseball coach Shane Amos watched his team beat North Cobb on the last day of February in 2020.
The Raiders lost the next two games, and before they could take the field again, the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellation of the rest of the season prevented the team from winning a potential region championship and making a run through the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs toward a possible state title.
It also left Amos hanging on a potential milestone.
The victory against North Cobb was the 399th of his career. That left him to wait nearly an entire year to get No. 400.
"I knew I was close," he said. "When I found out, it was weird sitting on it and not letting too many people know."
As the 2021 season got underway Feb. 15, Amos had to wait a little longer. Walton opened the season with losses to Lassiter and Houston County, but the third time was the charm as Amos earned his milestone 400th victory with a 7-0 shutout against East Paulding last weekend.
"I've had some good clubs come through here," he said. "I've had a great group of assistants, and we let them work to their strengths. We've built a culture here at Walton. We're supposed to win, and we do."
Amos earned the victory in his 34th year with the Raiders, with the last 19 coming as head coach. He was also the head coach at Pebblebrook for two seasons in the mid-1990s, taking the Falcons to the state playoffs.
Some of Amos' favorite memories go back to the 2007 and 2016 teams, which won state championships. While his teams have consistently produced great athletes, college prospects and a number of future Major League Baseball players -- including Blaine Boyer, Billy Burns, Carter and Spencer Kieboom, Luke Putkonen and Chris Stowers -- Amos said there is nothing better than seeing the reaction after getting the final out to win a state championship.
"The best thing is to see the kids just all having a good time," he said. "Seeing them accomplish something and overcoming adversity."
After 36 years as a coach, the 58-year-old Amos said he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
"I still have a passion for the game," he said. "I have a passion for the kids, and I love the coaches in this county. They are all friends of mine and we all enjoy the competition."
The Raiders were set to but for Amos' 402nd win Friday night when they faced Allatoona at the LakePoint Sports complex. Assuming the rest of the season is played, Amos has begun the march to 500 wins and beyond.
Maybe well beyond.
"I don't have any hobbies," he said. "I play golf, but not very well. I just love the game of baseball. My hobby is working the field and getting the kids ready for another big game."
