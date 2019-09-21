EMERSON -- Walton may play a different brand of volleyball than the one it played in the past, but the Lady Raiders' tradition of winning has stayed the same.
After graduating the majority of the front-row power players that led it to four straight state championships, Walton is relying more on a back-row defense that played a big role in helping the Lady Raiders win all seven matches over the weekend in the Rally High Volleyball Tournament.
The tournament closed out Saturday with a 25-15, 25-18 victory over Brentwood (Tenn.) in the Gold Invite Bracket championship at the LakePoint Sporting Community.
“Our defense, we knew that was going to be a strength of ours, and on (Saturday), they played extremely well,” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “We were without Phoebe (Awoleye), who had to leave early, so they stepped it up.”
What stood out the most against Brentwood was how the back row managed to contain the Lady Bruins' leading hitter, Shaye Eggleston, who had 20 kills in an earlier three-set win over Harrison.
Walton (20-5) held Eggleston to seven kills, and forced her into a few unforced errors she was not making earlier.
“We always had to be up on her because she has a big swing,” Walton defensive specialist Emery Dupes said. “We had to set up our defense in the right spot to make sure that we were reading her. She played amazing, but we also had a really great defense, and Fitz made sure that we were in the right spot at the right time.”
There were several times when it looked that Brentwood put the ball down, only for Walton to find a way to extend the point and win the majority of them.
While defense has often been clutch, the Lady Raiders do not lack power at the net. Chandler Parker led the way with 10 kills in the championship, with Mary Neal totaling eight, Kaye Greshman five and Sydney Barrett four.
The unforced errors by Brentwood started creeping in after the Lady Bruins took a 12-10 second-set lead with two straight miscues tying the set at 12-all.
That was when Dupes embarked on a six-point service run, which included two aces and two hitting errors by Eggleston.
Two more Brentwood errors upped Walton’s lead before an ace put the set and the match out of reach, before the Lady Raiders clinched it with a Barrett kill.
Walton reached the championship after beating Blessed Trinity (25-19, 25-18) in the quarterfinals and Mill Creek (25-19, 25-9) in the semifinals.
“I think it was a huge day for us because we played a lot of really talented teams out there and all worked super hard throughout the day,” libero Madison Morey said. “We had a lot of energy and focus on beating those teams, and I think we ought really hard.”
Harrison could not hold on after winning the first set against Brentwood, falling 23-15, 25-18, 15-1. Brentwood won 14 straight points on serve during the third set, with Eggleston accounting for six kills and two blocks during the lengthy run.
Hailey Crane led Harrison with 12 kills, while Meaghan Urquhart and Indigo Young had eight each. Eden York, who eclipsed 1,000 assists early in the year, dished out 21.
In the quarterfinals, Harrison beat Newnan 25-16, 22-25, 15-6.
