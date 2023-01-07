KENNESAW – With no representation in its two lowest weight classes, top-seeded Walton needed to prevail in its 285-pound match in order to secure its first region dual title in 17 years.
Phillip Eichelzer did his job.
Eichelzer collected most of his points in the first two periods to hold off North Cobb's Dominick Moody and win by three points, allowing the Raiders to take a 15-point lead with two matches to go.
That lead was just enough.
North Cobb was granted 12 free points due to a pair of Walton forfeits at 106 and 113, but the Raiders still prevailed 36-33 Saturday to claim the Region 5AAAAAAA Duals at North Cobb High School.
Dual champions for the first time since 2006, Walton will host a section of the Class AAAAAAA state quad meet this weekend. North Cobb, along with third place Cherokee and fourth place Osborne, will also partake in the state quads. Their locations have yet to be determined.
“We've talked about it all week,” Walton coach Dylan Turner said on winning area. “It was something we haven't done in (17) years or so. I'm speechless. It's my first as a head coach in my four years.”
Walton was in control heading into the upper weight matchups, leading 30-12, before North Cobb started closing the gap.
James Roe (165 pounds) collected all his points in the first period for the Warriors to win 7-2. Walton's Hudson Jones (190) answered with a clutch 10-6 win over Michael Heyliger to get its lead back to 18 before Ethan Jones 215) cut it to 12 by getting a pin 18 seconds into the match.
That set up Eichelzer's crucial match with Moody.
“It wasn't just the heavyweight match, there were (other) matches that were crucial moments,” North Cobb coach Jeff Bettis said. “Walton, to their credit, wrestled great and won all those moments.”
Most of those “moments” came in the middle weight classes where the Raiders won four straight matches to take command.
Jax Mitchell (144) got a pin in 4:02 to put Walton in front 15-12. Emil Necula (150), who has yet to lose a match this season, needed 19 seconds to prevail. Eliot Pollak (157) won a high-scoring affair to put Walton ahead 24-12 before Jake Rheame (165) got a pin in 2:36 to put Walton ahead by 18 points.
“That's the meat of our lineup,” Turner said of his middleweights. “We got Necula who is undefeated on the year and hoping to be a state champ. We got Jake Rheame, a freshman stud. They solidified the middle for us and gave us the lead there at the end.”
The two teams traded wins in its first five matches.
North Cobb scored first on a Zach Afala (120) pin. Walton's Liam Miller answered with a pin after trailing by seven in the first period. Aiden Kohn (132) then put Walton in front with one-point win before North Cobb reclaimed the lead with a David Achamaja pin in 3:44 at 138.
