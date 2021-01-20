It sounds like a broken record.
Walton’s boys and girls swimming programs continue to produce depth year after year, and that depth is one reason the teams have a shot at defending their sweep of the Cobb County championships this weekend at Mountain View Aquatic Center.
The Walton girls have won the last three county titles and are expected to be in another tense battle with east Cobb rival Lassiter, last year’s Class AAAAAAA state champion, to claim a possible fourth straight title.
While the Walton boys expect to be the frontrunners to win their meet, Harrison, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, and Pope have the talent to give the Raiders a push.
The three-day county meet will begin with the diving championships Thursday at Central Aquatic Center. The preliminaries will get under way Friday at Mountain View, with the finals set for Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the boys and girls will not be swimming and diving together at the usual scheduled times. Although starting times have not been made official, the girls divers are expected to start Thursday after school, with the boys to follow. On Friday and Saturday, the girls are anticipating an afternoon meet, with the boys getting under way in the evening.
“We had to spread out more and make sure the kids are not right on top of each other,” Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said. “We will try to keep it as normal as possible. We will still do the walk-out songs to recognize the finalists and give out medals. That will help delay a little more time (between events) and allow the kids to recover so they can have good swims.”
Junior 100-yard breaststroker and Georgia commit Elizabeth Isakson will be counted on to lead the Walton girls’ contingent, along with seniors Sammi Kiel (200 individual medley) and Emma Thorogood (100 backstroke). Morgan Wimberly and Sydney Starnes should add points in the distance freestyle, and the Lady Raiders are expecting good things from freshman diver Maddi Grant.
For the boys, freshman Liam Long will be contention to win the 100 butterfly. Junior Liam Collins has been solid at the breaststroke, and seniors Alex Krupp (sprint freestyle) and Daniel Willis (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) should bring in points along with diver Tyler Hoard.
“We just have a lot of depth,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “We may not get first in every event, but we’re hoping to return all four swimmers (in the finals of each event).”
While the Walton girls may have more depth, Lassiter does benefit from having more top-tier talent. Walton managed to beat Lassiter in the Cobb Division I meet earlier this season, even though the Lady Trojans won more events.
That is not to say Lassiter could have more success at county.
Sophomore Elizabeth Tilt won state in the 200 butterfly while taking second in the 200 IM last year, after winning both events at county. The Lady Trojans also have Frances Carson, Elizabeth Blanco and Sophia Parker who contributed at state last season.
“I think it will be close. Walton is also very strong,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “We have a lot of girls who can score very high. I think it will come down to who can get most of our kids in the final. That will be our goal, which I’m excited about.”
The Kennesaw Mountain boys came close to beating Walton a year ago and could be a force once again behind Brett Reason (sprints) and Ben McClain (distance). Lassiter could also be in the mix, with Brendan Hausdorf (distance) and Adam O’Brien (100 backstroke) leading the way.
