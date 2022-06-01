The Walton and Walker girls golf teams led the way with two all-state selections by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.
Walton was led by Annika Gomeyac and Saanvi Venkatesh, who helped lead the team to a second-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament. Gomeyac shot rounds of 79-70 to finish sixth individually, while Venkatesh was seventh after shooting 73-78.
Venkatesh also won the Cobb County Invitational in March and was medalist in the Area 3AAAAAAA tournament. Gomeyac was fifth in the county and second in the area.
“This is a validation of the hard work they put in all season. They broke every school record we ever had,” Walton coach Richard Myrick said. “Their ability and work ethic are what set them apart. Most play golf for four months in a season. These girls play for 12 months and practice all the time.“
Walker’s Ella Stoll and Anna Klass were selected to the Class A Private team after leading the Lady Wolverines to a second-place finish in the state championships, a victory in the Area 3A tournament and second place in the Cobb County Invitational
Klass finished sixth at state with rounds of 68-78, while Stoll was seventh after shooting 75-76. Klass also finished second at the county tournament, while Stoll finished fourth.
Mount Paran Christian’s Jace Butcher was selected to the boys Class A Private team. Butcher shot rounds of 71-71 to finish third at state and help the Eagles as a team come in second.
Butcher also won the individual title at the Cobb County Invitational and helped the team claim the county title, as well as a second place finish in the Area 3A Private tournament.
“This is a great accomplishment for Jace and also the amount of work he’s put in over his years at this point of time," Mount Paran golf coach Scott Varner said. “He has the potential to lead our team and go play for any where he wants to and any division one program.”
North Cobb Christian’s John Brady Knight earned honorable mention.
