Walton finished third, while Walker was fourth in their respective girls golf state championships, which concluded Tuesday.
Walton shot a team total of 517 to finish behind Lambert (442) and Peachtree Ridge (484) at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
Walton was led by Saanvi Kenkatesh, who shot 81-86 to finish tied for 13th individually. She was followed by Tatum Thompson’s 80-92, which tied for 17th.
Kat Euston (92-88) and Mac Kaseta (96-86) finished 23rd and 24th, respectively.
Harrison shot a team total of 569 for a 10th-place finish. Dana Melby led the way for the Lady Hoyas with rounds of 95-87 for a 25th-place finish.
Allatoona finished sixth in the Class AAAAAA tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
Creekview won the team championship with a score of 480, besting Johns Creek (490) and Carrollton (506)
The Lady Bucaneers’ Sara Tilton shot rounds of 81-87 to finish tied for ninth individually. Brooke Warner finished 20th with rounds of 91-90, and Lassiter’s Piper Shook shot 92-99 to tie for 25th.
Walker shot a team total of 316 for its fourth-place finish in the Class A Private tournament at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker. The tournament counted only two scores, compared to three in the higher classifications.
The Lady Wolverines’ Anna Klass and Ella Stoll each shot rounds of 82-76 to finish tied for ninth individually.
Holy Innocents’ shot 4-under par 284 to win the team title, followed by Athens Academy and Tallulah Falls, which tied for second at 299.
Whitefield Academy was seventh with a score of 400. Elizabeth Morris shot 85-115 and Emmy Dunn 98-103 to finish 17th and 18th, respectively.
Mount Paran Christian shot 432 to finish 11th. Morgan McKenzie shot 112-100 to tie for 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.