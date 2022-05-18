The Walton girls golf team broke every team state record in their program's history on Tuesday in the Class AAAAAAA tournament at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
The effort was good for a program-best second place after shooting a two day total of 452 to post a score of 20-over par. It left the Lady Raiders trailing only Lambert, which won its third straight state title by shooting 9-under par, 423 to destroy the field. Harrison (572) finished ninth and Hillgrove (596) was 12th.
"We were in the wrong state (Tuesday)," Walton coach Richard Myrick said. "Our score of 452 was the winning score the last time we played the state tournament at Chimney Oaks.
"(Lambert) deserved to win. We played really well, we have nothing to hang our heads for."
The Lady Raiders shot 227 on Monday and came back with 225, both scores bettered their previous best round at state, which was 239, which they shot at Chimney Oaks in 2019. Heading into this week, the best single round score by any player at state had been 76. That score was bettered three times.
Annika Gomeyac (79-70, 5-over), Saanvi Venkatesh (73-78, 7-over) and Tatum Thompson (75-77, 8-over) finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively in the individual event, which was won by Lambert's Sara Im who shot 71-67 to finish 6-under. Her teammate, Averi Cline (70-71, 3-under), also finished in red figures to claim second place.
Walton's Kat Euston (85-81, 22-over) finished in a tie for 14th and Olivia Packer (90-85, 31-over) claimed 21st place.
Olivia Kirkman led Harrison with rounds of 95-91 to finish at 42-over. She was followed by Dana Melby (97-96, 45-over), Haven Blank (96-97, 45-over), Alexa Reinhardt (108-107, 71-over) and Maddie Masoudpour (107-110, 73-over)
EmmaCates Richardson had rounds of 94-90, 40-over par to lead Hillgrove. She was followed by Elizabeth Shafer (97-111, 64-over), Rebecca Shafer (105-105, 66-over), Charli Carder (103-111, 70-over) and Ava Black (113-107, 76-over).
The Walker girls also posted a second place finish in the Class A Private tournament held at Governor's Towne Club. The Lady Wolverines shot a team score of 297, seven shots behind winner Savannah Christian. Whitefield Academy (369) finished ninth.
Anna Klass led Walker with rounds of 68-78, 2-over par to finish in sixth place in the individual event. Teammate Ella Stoll (75-76, seven-over) finished seventh.
Darlington's Ther Kotchasanmanee won the individual event with rounds of 61-66 to finish 17-under par. She won by five shots over Savannah Christian's Mary Miller who shot 65-67 to finish at 12-under. Holy Innocents' Haven Ward (69-73) was the only other player under par at 2-under.
Kathryn Shuler (86-97, 39-over) and Katherine Jones (95-99, 50-over) rounded out the scores for the Lady Wolverines.
Whitefield Academy was led by Elizabeth Morris (88-90, 34-over) who finished in 17th place. Emily Dunn (88-104, 48-over), Marin Eckerson (100-103, 59-over) and Mary Chris Cella (103-107, 66-over) completed the Lady Wolfpack's scores.
The Allatoona girls earned an eighth place finish in the Class AAAAAA tournament on the Indian Mound course at the Jeykll Island Golf Club.
The Lady Buccaneers shot a team total of 575, 143-over. Glynn Academy (484, 52-over) won the event over runner-up Creekview (495). Johns Creek (503) finished third.
Brooke Warner led Allatoona with a 21st place finish in the individual tournament with rounds of 85-95 to finish 36-over par. Richmond Hill's Hannah Barrett won with scores of 74-76 to finish 6-over. Creekview's Lindsay Wayland shot 78-79 to finish second.
McCary Chastain (95-97, 48-over), Abby Adams (108-103, 67-over), Madison Sanford (100-114, 70-over) and Lauren Clark (108-116, 80-over) rounded out the scores for the Lady Buccaneers.
Lassiter's Piper Shook shot rounds of 99-90 to finish at 45-over and finish in 28th place.
