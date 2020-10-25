Walton swept Lowndes in three straight sets on Saturday and it will advance to the Class AAAAAAA elite eight.
The Lady Raiders were in control from the start and won the match 25-7, 25-14, 25-6.
“We wanted to execute and today we did that, we came out strong and really clean,” coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said.
The victory set up a match at former region rival Roswell on Tuesday.
Walton opened the first set with a 9-1 lead and were not threatened in the first game.
Lowndes took an early 3-2 lead in Game 2. The teams traded points, but the Lady Raiders eventually grabbed control. They then put the match away with a quick Game 3.
Fitzgerald said she was happy with how her team competed and she wants it to keep playing with that same intensity.
Ashlyn Goolsby led the team with 36 assists, three aces, and two digs. Fitzgerald said she loved the way Goolsby played.
“She was amazing today,” Fitzgerald said. “She started to feel the game rather than script it in her head prior to the first contact and I am so proud of her.”
Mary Neal added 17 kills, two aces, and two digs. Aviah Miller and Lia Ekendahl each had seven kills, Kaye Gresham had six and Elizabeth Curry added four.
Emery Dupes finished with 11 digs and four aces, while Catherine Cheney had six digs and two aces.
“(Neal) dominated when she was off the net,” Fitzgerald said. “When it wasn’t the perfect situation she made it a great situation.”
Despite the win in dominating fashion, Fitzgerald said she wants her team to keep improving.
“We need to not be complacent when we know it's a freeball situation,” she said. “I would like to clean that up a little bit more.”
For Lowndes, Otaifo Esenbhalu finished the game with five kills, two blocks, and one assist. Trinity Williams had seven assists and Kaylan McConnehead had four digs, two kills, and one block for the Lady Vikings.
Fitzgerald said overall she just wants her team to give it their all everytime.
“I just want them to have their best match each match,” she said. “All you can do is your very best and I want them to know what that feels like on this stage.”
