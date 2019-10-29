MARIETTA -- Walton is one win away from a fifth consecutive Class AAAAAAA state volleyball championship after a three-set sweep of Roswell in Tuesday's semifinal-round match.
The Lady Raiders won 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 to advance to Saturday's state final against east Cobb and Region 4AAAAAA rival Lassiter. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Marietta.
It will be the fifth straight championship match appearance and 10th in 11 years for Walton (31-8), which has won the state crown eight of the last nine seasons and 13 overall.
If the Lady Raiders win, they would equal a state record with five straight championships -- coincidentally, first set by Walton from 1998-2002. Woodward Academy also achieved the feat at a lower classification from 2001-05.
“I’m excited for these girls to have this opportunity,” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “I know the majority of this team have gone through our feeder program since they were very young. and they are a very special group.”
Phoebe Awoleye and Chandler Parker each had eight kills, while Sydney Barrett and Mary Neal had five kills apiece. Emery Dupes and Madison Morey each had two aces and Ashlyn Goolsby also made a key contribution to lead the Lady Raiders.
The score was tied 6-all early in the first set when Walton went on a 7-0 run to take a 13-6 lead. The Lady Raiders continued to expand their advantage and were ahead 22-10 at one point before Roswell (24-10) narrowed the gap slightly at the end.
The second set was close the entire way, with both teams exchanging the lead several times early on.
Roswell led 14-10 when Walton scored six unanswered points to take a 16-14 lead, and the Lady Raiders maintained their advantage the rest of the way to go up 2-0.
Walton hit the ground running in the third set as it jumped out to a 12-6 lead, spurred by four kills from Parker, two kills by Barrett and a number of Roswell unforced errors.
The Lady Hornets scored the next three points in a row to narrow the gap to 12-9, but that is the closest they were able to get as Walton led by as much as eight points -- 23-15 -- and held on for the win and a return trip to the state finals.
Fitzgerald expressed her pride in the performance of a younger Walton squad that features only three seniors, but seven sophomores and three freshmen.
“All season long, this group of girls knew that we’re basically rebuilding our team and installing a new offensive system and just trying to learn it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s all new, and the girls have bought into it. They’ve worked so hard. They truly, genuinely love each other, so you’ll see them fight for each other at critical moments.
"They’re a special group of kids who have decided to work as hard as they can for as long as they can and it shows in these types of situations.”
