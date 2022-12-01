Georgia volleyball players Meghan Froemming and Bailey Cox were recognized as part of the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-District Volleyball Team.
Froemming, a former Walton High School standout, and Cox became the first Bulldogs to earn academic all-district status since 2013, and the eighth and ninth players in the program's history to earn the award.
"Our staff is incredibly happy and proud of Meghan and Bailey and the excellence they strive for on and off the court," coach Tom Black said in a release.
Froemming, a senior hitter, is a risk management and insurance major. She has been recognized by the Southeastern Conference the last three years for her work in the classroom and is expected to graduate this month.
On the court, Froemming has registered 121 kills with 72 blocks through 27 matches, going into Thursday's NCAA Tournament match against Towson.
Cox, a sophomore libero from New Castle, Indiana, is intending to major in journalism. She earned a spot on the SEC First Year Academic Honor Roll a season ago.
Cox has donned the libero jersey for Georgia in every match this season, registering 3.44 digs per set, ranking in the top 10 in the SEC.
Academic all-district honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team honorees will be announced in late December.
