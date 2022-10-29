Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Sophia Henry (23) gets this shot over the defense of Lambert's MK Patten (3) and Claire Jenkins (11) during their match at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Mary Neal dives and keeps this ball in play during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Katelyn Kowitz (5) with the set during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Elizabeth Cheney (4) controls the ball during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Lydia Zeng (4) keeps the ball in play during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Samantha Nagel (2) serves during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's bench approves of the play of the Lady Raiders during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Mary Neal (8) with the tap over Lambert's Kalyssa Taggart (4) and Jordan White (12) during their match at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Sophia Henry (23) gets this shot over the defense of Lambert's MK Patten (3) and Claire Jenkins (11) during their match at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Lihi Zaibert (21) gets the point over Lambert's Jordan White (12) during their match at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Sophia Henry (23) goes high for this shot during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Elizabeth Cheney (4) serves during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (7A State Semifinal) - Walton's Mary Neal (8) with the kill for a point during their match with Lambert, played at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- Walton's volleyball team saw its bid for an eighth consecutive state finals appearance come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Lambert in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs Saturday.
After winning the first set 25-20, the Lady Raiders lost the next three sets 25-10, 25-20, 25-19 to fall short of a state title berth for the first time since 2014 and end their quest for a seventh state crown in eight years.
Lambert (36-7) will play Buford for the championship next Saturday at the LakePoint Sports complex.
Mary Neal had 19 kills, while Sophia Henry had 12 and McKenzie Brown had six kills and five assists for Walton (19-14). Abigail Li had 15 assists and two aces, and Katelyn Nowitz had 12 assists.
The Lady Raiders simply did not have an answer for Lambert's two tall middle hitters -- the 6-foot-3 Jordan White and 6-6 MK Patten -- both of whom produced a number of kills, as well as blocking many of Walton's attacks.
White had 13 kills and seven blocks, while Patten added 11 kills to lead the Lady Longhorns.
The first set belonged to Walton as it broke an 8-all tie with five unanswered points to seize control and take a lead in sets.
Lambert began to assert itself in the second set as it led from start to finish. Walton already trailed 11-7 when the Lady Longhorns outscore the Lady Raiders 14-3 the rest of the way to even the sets at 1-all.
The third set looked like it was going to be a repeat of the second set as Lambert led 18-7 before Walton outscored the Lady Longhorns 13-7 to close the gap at the end as the Lady Raiders fell behind 2-1 in sets.
The fourth set was a more competitive set for Walton, with the Lady Raiders never trailing by more than six points at anytime during the set.
"We did a great job serving really tough in set 1, and we were able to keep them from running the middle," Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. "We then just kind of backed off on serving, and they changed their service seed pattern, which worked to their advantage. They were able to run these big middles (White and Patten), which we know we would be in trouble with, if that was the case."
"I think we were frustrated with how we came out in set 2. I'm really proud of them, how they fought in sets 3 and 4."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.