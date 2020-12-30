MARIETTA -- Walton fell victim to a big South Forsyth third quarter and fell 64-45 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope.
Trailing only 28-27 at halftime, Walton (9-2) was outscored 17-2 in the third period and could not recover.
“We were doing pretty well (in the first half),” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “We have three of our top six (players) out right now, and that hurt, though we were able to play some other guys. We just ran out of steam. We’ve come off a 10-day Christmas break, and we haven’t had much practice. (South Forsyth) is a really good team, but we just ran out of gas.”
The loss sent the Raiders to Wednesday's third-place game against Hillgrove.
Dylan Pumpian scored 18 points, while Luka Avaliani contributed 11 points for Walton (9-2).
Devin McGlockton scored 25 points -- including 10 of South Forsyth's 17 points in the third quarter -- while Ethan Underwood added 15 points to lead the War Eagles (10-3).
South Forsyth started the third quarter with an 11-0 run. McGlockton began the run with a dunk off of a Walton turnover, then scored on a jumper after a steal by Kohl Harris to increase the War Eagles' lead to 32-27 with 6:29 remaining.
After Underwood was fouled on a layup after stealing the ball and made his free throw, McGlockton hit a jumper and scored on a dunk to complete the 11-0 run and give South Forsyth a 39-27 advantage with 3:01 to go.
Walton ended the run with a layup by Pumpian to cut its deficit to 39-29 with 2:06 left in the the third quarter, but Gavin Morris made a couple of free throws, Wes Kane scored on a layup and McGlockton got a putback to boost South Forsyth's lead to 45-29 at the end of the period.
Walton was unable to significantly close the gap in the fourth quarter, getting only as close as 12 points -- 57-45 -- with 1:39 remaining in the game.
