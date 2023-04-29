MARIETTA -- The Walton boys soccer team earned its first trip to the state finals in 12 years with a 2-0 victory over Archer in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs at Raider Valley on Friday.
The Raiders scored both of their goals in the first half to secure the win and advance to a matchup with last year's state runner-up Lambert in the championship game at Mercer University in Macon next Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will be an all-Walton evening at Mercer as the boys game will follow the Raider girls playing Denmark for their state title at 5:30 p.m.
Walton (15-4-2) – ranked third in the state in the Scorbord.com Class AAAAAAA poll -- will be aiming for its seventh state title, with the last one coming in 2011. It will be the seventh championship game appearance for the Raiders and the first for coach Bruce Wade, who is in 12th season at the helm after replacing Bucky Boozer following the team's last state crown.
“It’s been a long time,” Wade said. “So, now we prepare for the next one.”
Walton, the Region 5AAAAAAA runner-up, defeated Milton 2-0 in the first round, Mill Creek 2-1 in the second round and Parkview 2-1 in the quarterfinals to make it to the final four. The Raiders have advanced to at least the quarterfinals four out of the last six years.
Walton was in command through most of the first half as it controlled possession of the ball and got several shots on goal.
The Raiders finally broke through and took a 1-0 lead when Trent Messana scored with 25:57 remaining in the first half.
Walton added to its lead with 9:02 left in the first half when Kaito Asahi deposited the ball in the goal to make it 2-0, giving the Raiders all the scoring that they needed.
The second half was a scoreless tie as Walton held Archer at bay, despite the Tigers getting some more momentum on offense and launching a number of shots on goal, including one by Miguel Ruiz that was thwarted by a diving save from Raider goalkeeper Jason Varghese with 23:14 remaining in the game.
“(Getting the two first-half goals) was huge for us,” Wade said. “It really set the tone for the game and it made (Archer) chase the game. They came pressing hard, we just had to make sure that we didn’t give anything stupid away. The boys were fantastic. They worked their tails off. And (Archer) was a very good team. They’re a lot better than their record (11-9-1) indicates.”
Now, Walton will play Lambert, which is the ranked No. 1 by Scorbord.com. The Raiders lost to the Longhorns 2-0 in the quarterfinals in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.