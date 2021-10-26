Walton vs Lambert (GHSA Quarterfinal Volleyball) - RAIDERS WIN their match with Lambert at Walton and celebrate with the student section. Walton defeated Lambert 3-0 to earn a spot in the state semi-finals. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Lambert (GHSA Quarterfinal Volleyball) - RAIDERS WIN their match with Lambert at Walton and celebrate with the student section. Walton defeated Lambert 3-0 to earn a spot in the state semi-finals. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- Walton is one step closer to yet another trip to the state volleyball finals after defeating Lambert 3-0 in a Class AAAAAAA semifinal game on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders won the first set 25-19 and then took the second set more convincingly 25-14, but had to fight after falling behind late in the final set to come back to win 26-24 and complete the three-set sweep.
It will be the 12th final four appearance in 13 years for Walton (25-6), which has won every semifinal game it has played during its run.
The Lady Raiders will face Cherokee in the semifinals at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center on Saturday.
With the third set tied at 5-all, Walton went on a 6-0 run – with four of those points coming on kills by Mary Neal – to take an 11-5 lead.
However, Lambert (28-8) began to find its groove as two kills by Ella Beyer, a kill by Dani Cortes and an ace by Francesca Popescu helped the Lady Longhorns cut their deficit to 14-13.
Walton was able to maintain a slight lead and was up 17-16 when Lambert came back with three unanswered points – scoring on a Lady Raiders unforced error to tie the score at 17-all, then on a kill by Laney Melvin and a block by Molly Kate Patten – to go up 19-17.
The Lady Longhorns appeared to have the momentum, and held a 22-20 lead, when a kill by Aviah Miller and a block and a kill by Elizabeth Curry put the Lady Raiders back in front 23-22.
It was Walton that closed it out at the end as it broke a 24-all tie with a couple of Lambert unforced errors to clinch the set, the game and the trip to the state semifinals.
“We got a little tight in the third (set),” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “We got a nice, comfortable early lead and I think we just started overthinking. This team is very special in that they don’t want to fail each other and sometimes that gets them stuck in that perfectionist routine. So, they got into fight mode after the second timeout. We just remembered, fight every point. Don’t worry about the outcome, just fight as hard as you can and when you get there, that’s when you get this team – all grit and heart.”
The second set, on the other hand, was all Walton as the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 12-1 lead. Neal had five kills and a block, while Miller had three aces during the run.
