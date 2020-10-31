MARIETTA -- Walton is one step away from a possible 10th state volleyball championship in 11 years, and sixth in a row, after defeating North Gwinnett 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA tournament Saturday.
The Lady Raiders won the first set 25-14, claimed a closely-fought second 25-22 before taking the third 25-14 to advance to the Class AAAAAAA finals against Alpharetta at Lakepoint Sports Complex in Cartersville next Saturday.
“I honestly try not to think about (winning a 10th state title in 11 years),” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “When you have coached as many teams and as many great players as I have, it’s like you try to stay in the moment with that team. Just try to give your best effort to them and vice versa and I really try to stay with the match in front and not think about the big picture. Because for me, success in my head is helping that team actualize its potential. If it results in a championship, outstanding. If actualizing their potential is helping them make it to the first round of state, outstanding. We are successful no matter which outcome.”
It was the third year in a row Walton and North Gwinnett have met in the state tournament. The Lady Raiders won by identical 3-0 scores in the 2018 semifinals and last year's quarterfinals.
Mary Neal had 12 kills, while Greta Davis added six and Kaye Gresham had five to lead Walton (21-1).
The Lady Raiders faced their biggest challenge in the second set as they saw an early 8-2 advantage turn into an 18-all tie as Izzy Durnell and Joya Screen each contributed two kills each to get the Lady Bulldogs back into the match.
However, North Gwinnett was never able to take the lead as Walton scored four unanswered points, two of which on kills by Gresham, to retake control.
“I’m so proud of the girls,” Fitzgerald said. “In the second set, North Gwinnett started really coming after us offensively and we backed off a little bit and it was kind of similar behavior we saw against Roswell in the third set (in the quarterfinals). The difference (Saturday) was there was a little bit quicker response to the adversity that was coming at them and I think since we had that rehearsal through with Roswell that they dug a little bit deeper and said to themselves, ‘We’re not going to let this happen to us again.’ So just showing that type of grit on this type of stage is like, there is nothing else you can ask of your team. They are so steady, they are so determined to have each other’s backs and my back and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
