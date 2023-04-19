HOSCHTON — An unfortunate draw placed fifth-ranked Mill Creek and sixth-ranked Walton into a second-round matchup, and the two boys soccer teams played a classic Tuesday night.
The host Hawks carried a one-goal lead for much of the match only to watch Walton score twice in a two-minute span in the match’s late stage for a 2-1 victory in the Class AAAAAAA second round. The Raiders (13-4-2) will host Parkview in next week’s quarterfinals.
“This could have been a semifinal game, possibly a final match,” Walton head coach Bruce Wade said. “It’s unfortunate in the early rounds when you’re matched up with a certain region, these are the matches you get.”
Walton got the equalizer in the 69th minute when Mill Creek’s defense failed to clear and Turner MacInnis jumped on the opportunity, ripping a shot into the net to give the Raiders new life. They rode that momentum into the go-ahead goal exactly two minutes later.
Walter Burnett got behind the Hawks’ defense and looped a shot over Mill Creek goalkeeper Connor Diaz for the game-winner. Walton shifted into defensive mode from there, holding off Mill Creek.
The Raiders played the last 2:43 with 10 players when Chandler Cozart drew a red card for a hard tackle. Mill Creek’s best chance to tie the match came seconds later when Santiago Aguirre’s header went just wide.
“The game went into a little bit of a lull, both teams were kind of back and forth a little bit, going through the motions,” Wade said of the late comeback. “We made an adjustment and put a player up top, went a little more direct and scored the tying goal. Then we kept plugging away, moving the ball around and got the ball in behind, got the simple touch and it was a class goal. This was a class team. They kept fighting. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Mill Creek (14-4) dodged an early disaster in the match’s fifth minute when Diaz was called for a heavily disputed foul in the box for punching the ball out of bounds as he and a leaping Walton player collided. It didn’t end up hurting as the Walton penalty kick taker slipped and sent his shot over the frame.
The Hawks took their 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when Oliver Gomes played Max Mitchell into space, and Mitchell converted to send the home crowd into a frenzy. Mitchell sent another header wide moments later, but the hosts never managed to add to their lead.
They had a couple of chances in the second half, one in the 46th minute that Jacob Sagstuen volleyed just wide and another in the 67th minute, a hard shot from Jesse Lee that Walton goalkeeper Jason Varghese saved with a leaping stab to his left, sending the shot out for a corner kick.
Those missed opportunities hurt more when Walton scored its decisive back-to-back goals.
“It’s unfortunate,” Mill Creek head coach Stephen George said. “It doesn’t take long to score a goal. We had a big-time momentum shift when we gave up the goal. The ball doesn’t bounce your way or a call doesn’t go your way and then it’s on. It was just unfortunate conceding two quick goals in that time span.”
It was a painful finish for a veteran Mill Creek team that relied heavily on 12 seniors. The experienced group, after missing the state playoffs on tiebreakers the previous two seasons, won the Region 8-AAAAAAA title this season — the program’s first region title since 2015 — and defeated Berkmar in the first round for its first state playoff win since 2017.
“It’s been a really, really fun season, probably one of the most enjoyable times I’ve had as a coach,” George said. “I’ve known a lot of these kids for a long time. I’ve known some of them since they were in middle school. To see them grow and improve as players and have a really good season, I’m just proud of them. I’m proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish this year. Nothing can take what they’ve accomplished this year away from them. I hope they look back and it was an enjoyable experience, even though this was a tough one tonight.”
