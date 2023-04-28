CUMMING -- Reagan Mulberry's goal with 1:39 to play in the second overtime proved to be the difference as the Walton girls soccer team downed Forsyth Central 2-1 in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals on Thursday.
The victory sends the Raiders (17-2-2) into next week's state championship game against Denmark, which will is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in Macon at Mercer University. Walton will be trying to win the program's first title since 1993. The championship game will be a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal meeting in which the Raiders spoiled the Danes perfect season with a 2-1 win in double overtime.
After a scoreless first half, Forsyth Central, which was playing in its first state semifinal in program history, struck first. With 13:19 remaining, it tried a shot from short distance but missed. As the Raiders tried to clear the ball out of the area it rolled the Bulldogs' Gabby Volpe who put it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
It took Walton, which was playing in the final four for the third straight year, only a minute to respond. After a penalty, the Raiders lined up for a free kick at the right side of the five-yard line.
On the set piece, the ball traveled to Emma Graham who headed the ball into the back of the net to tie the game.
Neither team could scratch the scoreboard in the first half. Walton was the first with opportunities but Forsyth Central goal keeper Marlee McAdam either made the save or the ball sailed high or wide.
Walton was more aggressive starting the second half. The Raiders nearly took the lead early, but a shot on line hit the crossbar. Walton controlled the pace and maintained possession for the first 11 minutes as Forsyth Central had difficulty clearing the zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.