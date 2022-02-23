Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Parker Mayo (1) will sink this 3-point attempt against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Luke Flynn (2) drives against Colquitt County's Immarius Bussie (15) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Luke Flynn (2) looks for an outlet as Colquitt County's Immarius Bussie (15) and Montana Edwards (4) defend during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Harrison Morris (14) looks at a free throw against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Parker Mayo (1) tries to get around a screen set by Colquitt County's Avari Blackwell (5) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Luke Flynn (2) drives around Colquitt County's Montana Edwards (4) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Edgar Laurent (34) drives to the basket and will score against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Caesar Burrows (15) looks for a shot against Colquitt County's Cameron Johnson (3) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Harrison Morris (14) goes up for a shot against Colquitt County's Nathan Harden (21) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Harrison Morris (14) lofts a shot over Colquitt County's Jakari Byrd (22) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Khamani Paxton (22) tries to get out of a double team by Colquitt County's Nathan Harden (21) and Immarius Bussie (15) during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Parker Mayo (1) prepares for a free throw against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Parker Mayo (1) gets a fast break opportunity against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Parker Mayo (1) lays the ball up and in against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Khamani Paxton (22) drives against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Walton vs Colquitt County (GHSA 7A First Round) - Walton's Parker Mayo (1) scores another 3-pointer against Colquitt County during their first round tournament game at Walton. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA – Walton used two quarters to march past Colquitt County in a 60-29 victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAAAA tournament Wednesday.
The Raiders (18-10) advanced to the second round and will host Archer on Saturday.
Walton led from tipoff to the final buzzer, outscoring the Packers 34-8 over the second and third quarters.
“I thought the team played really well,” Walton’s Bo Abney said. “We started off a little slow from a defensive standpoint for us, but we came together, had a lot of shots, we executed things pretty well so I’m happy with the performance.”
Parker Mayo scored all 12 of his points in the first half. Luke Flynn, who led the team with 15, made four 3-pointers. Harrison Morris was third player in double-digits for the Raiders with 10 points.
Cameron Johnson and Immarius Bussie led Colquitt County (5-19) with seven points each.
The Raiders closed the first quarter with a 15-8 lead, and that was the closest the Packers would get the remainder of the game.
Mayo would hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter to give Walton its first double-digit lead. Jakari Byrd’s jumper proved to be the only basket Colquitt County would make in the second quarter.
After a timeout the Raiders go on an eight-point run with baskets from Flynn, Morris and Mayo. Walton would add baskets from Morris and Edgar Laurent, and Mayo would close the first half making 2 of 3 free throws to push the lead 32-10 by halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Flynn would score from the corner, followed by a layup from Morris and another catch and shoot from Khamani Paxton which would extend the lead to 30.
By the time Johnson brought the long drought to an end, Walton led 43-12 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Walton would go on to lead by as many as 34 points in the final period.
