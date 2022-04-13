MARIETTA – Katie Jamison scored four goals and Brooke Dean dished out four assists as Walton cruised to a 10-0 victory over Colquitt County on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Raider Valley.
The Region 3AAAAAAA champion Lady Raiders (14-5) seem to be peaking just at the right time after winning its sixth straight game that started with a key overtime win over region rival Hillgrove followed by a victory over Harrison in penalty kicks.
Walton will host either Roswell or Meadowcreek in the second round Monday.
“One thing that is standing out with this team is the unity,” Walton coach Jason Page said. “As a first-year coach, sometimes it's really hard to get that cohesiveness among the team. The girls, with the leadership of the seniors, have done a really good job.”
The Lady Raiders scored its first goal 18 seconds into its game against Colquitt (1-11-1) when Dean fed a long ball to Jamison, who scored from the left side of the penalty box. They struck again nearly two minutes later when Molly Chapman finished a Dean pass.
Walton didn't get its third goal until nearly 10 minutes later when Jamison finished another goal off a Dean pass, but had several shot opportunities during that stretch. Goalkeeper Madison Edmonson started came up with clutch saves to keep the Lady Packers in it and totaled 11 for the game.
After Jamison and Dean connected again for Walton's fourth goal with 20-minute mark, Walton pulled its starters for the remainder of the first half.
Walton scored again five minutes later when Nicole Lazarakis drilled a goal from just outside the penalty box, putting the Lady Raiders ahead 5-0 at the break.
Despite taking a five-goal halftime lead, the Lady Raiders had their chances to double it. They posted had 23 shot attempts during the first 40 minutes with several bouncing off the crossbar.
In the second half, the starters returned and Walton put together five goals in just over 20 minutes to end the game.
“Execution, that's been the focus all year,” Page said. “We know that we can do it. We know the things that we're capable of doing. But can we do it every single time we're asked to do it?”
Goals by Emma Graham and Jamison put Walton ahead by seven goals roughly six minutes into the second half. Taylor Jarkins and McKenna Jenkins added goals soon after, and the game ended at the 19:13 mark with Haley Schutz finishing an Ellie Schad cross from the left post.
Schad and Becca Paden accounted for two assists each.
