CARTERSVILLE – Walton and Cherokee went toe-to-toe for the majority of the three sets played.
The difference – Walton, which has won nine state championships over the past 11 years, has far more experience on the big stage over a Cherokee team that was making its final four debut.
That being said, it was Walton that appeared more settled once their score in each set reached the 20s. The Lady Raiders made the clutch plays to win 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 in the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball semifinals Saturday afternoon at LakePoint Sports Complex.
Walton will have a championship rematch against Alpharetta, the team that stopped its run of five straight state championship titles. The Lady Raiders will also be seeking their 10th title under longtime coach Suzanne Fitzgerald, who took the helm in 2006.
Mary Neal led Walton (26-6) with 19 kills and Aviah Miller came through with 12. Greta Hans dished out 36 assists and Elizabeth Curry finished with 3½ blocks.
“This team, there are a hand full of girls who have been on this stage, playing with the lights on, and it's on them,” Fitzgerald said. “We do battle nerves a little bit.”
Cherokee (34-8) defeated Dunwoody and Harrison in straight sets in the playoffs and ousting North Gwinnett in a five-setter to reach the semifinals. Against Walton, the Lady Warriors could not get the points they needed late in sets.
“I knew, talent wise and skill wise, it was pretty even,” Cherokee coach Jamie Horton said. “The biggest difference was, they've been there before and we haven't. WE didn't know quite yet how to handle the spotlight. Learn and come back in and do it next year.”
In the opening set, with Walton holding on to a 21-19 lead, the Lady Warriors fell victim to a pair of hitting errors and a double hit that allowed Walton to pull away.
Lady Raiders carried the momentum of their first set win by charging out to a 16-8 second-set lead before Cherokee came through with a service run of its own. During a five-point rally on Jensyn Weiderhold's serve, Faith Breitbarth came through with two kills and was in on a solo block to cut the Walton lead to 16-14.
The team would trade service points, and with Walton leading 21-19 once again, back-to-back kills by Neal put Walton ahead by four points. The Lady Raiders would go on to take a two-set lead on a Cherokee error and an additional kill by Neal.
In the third set, it was Cherokee that came out with energy.
A kill and a block by Breitbarth, combined with a Walton miscue, put the Lady Warriors in front 6-2. But Cherokee's lead would not last. Walton rallied to tie it a 9-all on a Cherokee passing error before another Neal kill put Walton ahead.
Cherokee would go on to tie the third set at 10-all and again at 13-all before a lengthy Walton service run put the Lady Raiders in command with an 18-13 lead. Three of Walton's four points won during that stretch came on Cherokee errors.
The Lady Warriors were unable to make another run in the run, and Walton went on to clinch it on a combined block by Lihi Zaibert and Hans.
Breitbarth led Cherokee with 10 kills and was in on three blocks. Ashley Lyen finished with three kills and two blocks. Sophie Lyen also came away with three kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.