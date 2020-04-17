Keagan Wicker’s score of 289 led Walton to the Area 9 rifle championship last month.
The Raiders won the nine-team, 45-shooter event at North Cobb. Walton finished with a season-high score of 1,140, followed by Allatoona (1,129) and Kennesaw Mountain (1,126).
Allatoona’s Sofia Sadir finished second in the individual contest with a score of 288, while Walton’s Michael Bae finished third at 286.
The Area 9 season awards included Walton’s Julianna Cutter winning for highest score at 290, high prone score (100) and highest kneeling (99).
Jake Brandon of Allatoona earned the highest standing award with 98 points.
Other shooters joining Cutter with a perfect high prone score of 100 included Wicker, Allatoona’s Sadir, Jayton Duggar and Banks Jacquith, Kennesaw Mountain’s Andrew Hunt, Campbell’s Vaishaly Manuel and Harrison’s Marcus Milani.
Six teams would have advanced to the state playoffs — Walton, Allatoona, Kennesaw Mountain, North Cobb, Lassiter and Harrison — if the season had not been brought to an end by the coronavirus pandemic.
