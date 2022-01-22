MARIETTA – The Walton boys came a mere 2.5 points shy of defending their Cobb County Championship title a year ago.
This year was a different story.
With a stronger and deeper team, Walton was in command from start to finish by reclaiming its crown with 1,160 points – 461 points better than second place Harrison (699), which won last year's nail-biter.
Lassiter compiled 665 points to finish third overall on Saturday at the Mountain View Aquatic Center. Campbell scored 531 to take fourth, and Wheeler rounded out the top five with 477.
The Raiders won so decisively by claiming all three relays and having two divers finish in the top 3.
They wrapped up the meet in dominant fashion when Connor Snow, Daniel Cushing, Sonny Panessa and Liam Long teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3 minutes, 12.86 seconds. The foursome was nearly five seconds faster than second place Hillgrove, which clocked in at 3:17.65.
Walton had to work for its wins in both the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relays. Its 200 medley jumped ahead of Harrison on the butterfly leg and held its lead during the freestyle to win in 1:29.65. The Raiders won the 200 freestyle in 1:36.50 with Campbell taking second in 1:30.84.
“You hit the nail on the head, winning all three relays were huge,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “We had some really great leadership out of our senior Connor Snow.”
In the diving competition, Tyler Hoard scored 523.60 points to win it all with teammate Jacob Shick taking third with 405.20. Harrison's Jack Lakis was second with 443.70.
Individaully, Long won the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:59.95 and got help from Iglar who took fourth. Snow contributed in the 200 freestyle by taking second, and Cushing was second in the 500 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, Jesse Franks took third for Walton and Griffin Lovett fourth.
While Long was Walton's lone individual swim champion, the Raiders benefited from having depth in every events, with two swimmers or more in the top heat.
“We had kids that made the 'A' finals that we didn't necessary expect,” Vernon said, “and that set them up really well.”
The Hoyas had their highlights trying to defend their title. Mitch McClain won the 200 freestyle with a school record time of 1:41.97 as the fifth seed. He also stepped up to win the 500 freestyle in 4:41.76 as the third seed.
For Lassiter, Adam O'Brien claimed the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.15 and Elliot Elmore won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.96.
Noah Smith of Allatoona was a two-time winner in both sprint freestyles.
He was head to head with Hillgrove's Nathan Rariden after the final turn of the 100 freestyle before winning by two one hundredths of a second with a time of 46.36. He also won the 50 freestyle in 21.76 with Jimmy Franck of Hillgrove taking second in 21.83.
North Cobb Christian's Cole Carden clocked in at 51.79 to win the 100 backstroke, outlasting Kennesaw Mountain's David Ware, who finished second in 52.68. He was also second in the 100 butterfly (51.98).
Campbell's Joshua Culling took second in the 200 IM in 1:58.32.
