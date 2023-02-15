MARIETTA – Walton used a strong second-half performance to defeat Kennesaw Mountain 50-32 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School.
The Raiders (17-9) pulled away from the Mustangs (11-15), outscoring them 30-18 over the final two quarters behind a strong performance from Caesar Burrows, who scored all 13 of his points during the second half. Harrison Morris also scored 12 points for the Raiders.
“For us to be able to get into the state tournament with this region being so tough, it really means a lot to our program,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “We started region play 1-4 and finished 4-1, so it’s just a testament to our guys playing hard, playing together. It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done.”
Elijah Ford led Kennesaw Mountain with 10 points and was followed by Hayden Hall with eight.
“To have a team like Kennesaw Mountain not be in this state tournament is really a tragedy," Abney said. "They deserve to be in. Our region is so brutal it’s unfortunate two teams can’t be in the state tournament, so shout out to them.”
Walton started fast in the first quarter. Khamani Paxton connected with a quick 3 which started a 17-2 run.
The second quarter was dominated by the Mustangs. Kennesaw Mountain went on a 10-0 run to start the period, behind five points from Thomas McBride. It was not until under the 3-minute mark when Walton got on the board with a 3 from Luke Flynn, who finished with seven points and five rebounds. The Mustangs closed out the half with a lay-up from Jake Whitaker, and the score was 20-14 going into the half.
Coming out of the break a 3 from Whitaker and a lay-up by McBride pulled Kennesaw Mountain within 20-19. But Walton answered quickly and went on a 13-4 run to close out the quarter to regain control of the game.
“(I told the boys) to keep doing what we have done all year,” Abney said, “and that is play hard on defense.”
With the win, Walton advances to face No. 2 seed Cherokee on Thursday in the region semifinals. The Raiders have faced the Warriors twice this season, dropping close contests 54-52 (Dec. 29) and 55-52 (Jan. 10).
“We’re going to enjoy this win for a few minutes,” Abney said. “The kids are going to enjoy it for a day, and we will get ready to play Cherokee just like we do any other game.”
(0) comments
