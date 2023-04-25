MARIETTA — Levi Clark, Miller Alston and Wyatt Sonderman combined for a complete-game one-hitter as Walton defeated South Forsyth 4-0 to win the third and deciding game in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Monday at the East Cobb Baseball Complex.
The win sends the Raiders (21-12) into a second round matchup at Buford, beginning with a doubleheader Friday, with a third game on Saturday if necessary.
Walton grabbed a quick 2-0 lead after back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases in the bottom of the first. South Forsyth starter Baylor Hicks nearly escaped the jam unscathed after Thomas Donovan rolled a double-play ball to Holcomb, who fielded the ball and stepped on second base for the force out. But Donovan hustled down the line and beat the throw to drive in a run and keep the inning alive.
Parker Dastou then singled home Jackson Taylor to double the lead.
The Raiders broke through again in the fourth when Taylor singled home Kyle Chatham and Tucker Wills scored on a wild pitch.
Taylor led the Raiders on offense, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Chatham, Clark and Wills each had two hits.
Clark, a Tennessee commit, started the game by striking out the side in the top of the first. He pitched three innings of one-hit ball, striking out five and walking one.
Alston entered in the fourth and walked the first two batters he faced but quickly settled down. He breezed through a seven-pitch fifth inning and struck out two in the sixth inning.
Sonderman induced a pair of groundouts in the seventh, then struck out Landon Cane to end the game. While the trio gave up only the one hit, there were a couple of pressure situations they needed to escape.
Trailing 2-0, South Forsyth had a chance to cut into the lead with the bases loaded and one out. However, a chopper off the bat of Ty Bayer found the glove of Walton first baseman Cooper Davis, who slid on one knee to snare the ball, popped to his feet and threw home just in time to cut down Nick Holcomb.
In the fourth, the Eagles drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning, and a balk put two runners in scoring position. Alston answered by striking out Tyler Brobst, getting Holcomb to fly out, and fanning Cardarette to end the threat.
South Forsyth had just one more baserunner the rest of the night.
