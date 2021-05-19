Walton, led by Matthew Giesler and T.J. Brown, led the Cobb County contingent of teams playing in the state golf tournaments Monday and Tuesday.
The Raiders shot a team score of 648 to finish fifth in the Class AAAAAAA tournament at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
Milton won the team title with a two-day score of 598, followed by Lambert (614), West Forsyth (639) and Gainesville (642).
Harrison shot 661 to finish 10th, while Marietta shot 690 to finish 12th.
North Cobb's Cooper Tendick led the way individually, shooting rounds of 73-77 to finish sixth.
Milton's Craig Long shot 73-72 to earn medalist honors, followed by teammate Rahul Rajendran (76-71) and Woodstock's Connor MacMillan (76-72).
Marietta's Grant Phillips (77-77) and Harrison's Matthew Render (81-73) tied for 11th. Giesler's rounds of 78-80 and Brown's 82-80 were good enough for 17th and a tie for 23rd, respectively.
Allatoona finished 12th in the Class AAAAAA tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
The Buccaneers shot a team total of 656. Johns Creek won with a total score of 573, followed by Carrollton (590) and Dalton (603)
Jaden Saunders (79-86) and Jackson Morrell (80-85) led the way for Allatoona.
Mount Paran Christian shot a team total of 630 to finish in eighth place in the Class A Private tournament at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker.
Prince Avenue Christian shot 598 to claim the title, followed by Brookstone and Savannah Country Day, which tied for second at 600.
Brookstone's Bo Blanchard shot rounds of 69-68 to finish at 7-under par and win the individual title.
Mount Paran's Ethan Smith shot 75-73 to finish tied for 10th, while Tucker Thompson had rounds of 75-83 to tie for 30th.
