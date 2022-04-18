MARIETTA – Walton coach Jason Page said his Lady Raiders were not afraid of anything during the big games, and on Monday against Roswell, they proved it to be true.
Not even own goals and penalty kicks became a huge distraction.
The Lady Raiders persevered through the adversity against the Lady Hornets and came from behind for a 3-2 overtime win in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Raider Valley.
Ellie Schad scored the eventual game-winning goal, which was Walton's first lead of the game, off a Katie Jamison free kick with 6:14 left to play during the first overtime period. The defense made the lead stand over the remaining 16 minutes of play.
“We had our backs against the wall a couple of times throughout the season, and they always work hard and always grind,” Page said. “I talked about their leadership, and they came through again.”
Walton (15-5) will play Denmark on Monday in the state quarterfinals.
During the first 10 minutes of the game, Walton took a punch in the gut. Roswell's Adleigh Wheeler booted a corner kick that sailed in front of the goal. Goalkeeper Elora Niederpruem got a hand on it in attempt to clear it, but couldn't prevent the ball from going into the net.
Walton appeared to be unsettled throughout the remainder of the first half following the own goal and struggled at times to move the ball. The Lady Raiders managed just one shot at goal during that stretch while Roswell had three attempts.
Early in the second half, the Lady Raiders began to create more chances to score. With 25:15 left in regulation, they had their golden opportunity when Roswell (10-4-4) committed a foul inside the penalty box.
Molly Chapman's penalty kick was blocked by Roswell goalkeeper Charlee Bernall, but Chapman followed her kick and managed to put the loose ball in the goal.
With the score knotted at 1-all Roswell regained the lead on Wheeler's penalty kick.
Less than 2 minutes later, Becca Paden tied the game again when she drilled a shot from 30 yards out that bounced off a Roswell defender and still found the left corner of the net.
“I was upset because I was the one that fouled on the penalty kick, so I really wanted to get that goal back,” Paden said. “It got kicked back off of a cross, I took the shot, and it went in.”
Schad's game-winning goal during overtime came when Roswell's Ashley Meyer got a yellow card. That led to Jamison taking a free kick from the left of the penalty area and kicked it inside and Schad was there for the finish.
Roswell had chances to tie it during the second overtime period with one shot attempt requiring Niederpruem to make a leaping save.
During the waning seconds, Roswell made one last counter attack effort but Prader kicked the ball out of bounds on a slide tackle.
Niederpruem finished with five saves.
