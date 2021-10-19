MARIETTA -- Walton continued its dominance in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball tournament on Tuesday as it defeated Colquitt County 3-0 .
The Lady Raiders (26-6, 5-0) won 25-9, 25-7, 25-6, continuing their momentum after winning the Region 3AAAAAAAA title last week.
Walton will host the second round on Saturday against the winner of the Etowah and Duluth, which will be played on Wednesday.
“I think that every team will challenge you in a different way so it’s hard to tell from one win,” Walton coach Suzzanne Fitzgerald said. ”I think the girls stayed pretty clean and did what we were supposed to do and that is control our side of the net.”
Junior center Mary Neal was a dominant force of the match making crucial offensive and defensive plays. Neal recorded 15 kills and nine digs in the match. She continued her star studded season where she produced 321 kills, 232 digs, and 47 assists.
The Lady Raiders came out aggressive in the first set finding holes in the Lady Packers (13-12, 1-8) defense, spiking the ball on the inside corners
Colquitt's inability to create a good form on bumps and sets allowed Walton to go on a 6-0 run making it 10-4.
The Lady Packers were able to regroup after a timeout and readjustment, putting 5-foot-11 Maycee Lowery at the net to make key blocks to go on a 3-0 run.
The Lady Raiders capitalized on miscues to go on another run featuring kills from outside hitter Elizabeth Curry, outside hitter Aviah Miller, and libero Elizabeth Cheney to make it 20-8.
Power hits at the net from middle hitter Sophia Henry and Neal along Colquitt’s continued defensive miscues giving Walton the advantage to take the set 25-9.
Walton spread the floor coming out in the second set, putting key defensive players in its backcourt Miller and Cheney who made tough lunging digs. As the Lady Raiders opened the set 7-2, center Greta Hans, and Neal controlled the net blocking outside and middle hits sent from Colquitt.
The Lady Packers were unable to spread the floor and effectively communicate who was going for the ball causing them to miss blocks and power hits sent down middle court. The Lady Raiders offensive front proved to be too powerful, as they finished the set on a 18-5 run, winning 25-7.
In similar fashion Walton opened the third set grabbing a 3-1 lead. A continued effort to target the Lady Packers weak spots featured spikes and kills from Hans and Curry.
The only points Colquitt managed to put on the board were because of a few Walton serving errors and powerful hits that went outside. The Lady Raiders went on to take the final set, 25-6.
“I hope we can maintain that focus,” Fitzgerald said. “Sometimes pressure can do things to teams, it can make us sharper or have the opposite effect. Our goal going into Saturday is to really put a lot of high pressure situations on them in training and see how they respond.”
